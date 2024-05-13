growingSTEMS Offering Summer Programs

The Patuxent Partnership reminds students that growingSTEMS is offering the following summer camps:

June 8-9, July 27-28, August 24-25, and September 7-8, 2024 — Combat Robotics summer camp focused on Termite Class Combat Robots. Competitors in grades 3 to 5 are able to participate in this two-day camp. Each camp will run on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 3pm each day. There will be 12 slots per camp and each camp will be limited to three of each robot design.

Ant Weight (1lb) Combat Robotics Competition. Program participants (11+) will work with mentors to design and build their very own one-pound combat robot with the season culminating in an ant weight tournament.

Registration for both camps here.

NAWCAD and growingSTEMS Robotics Camp Session 2: August 6-8 from 8am to 3pm. Anyone with questions on eligibility should email [email protected].

June 24 – 28, 2024- St. Mary’s College of Maryland – Departments of Chemistry Physics and Biology 2024 STEM Summer Solar Cell Camp: CAD design, code, 3D print, and race your solar car. Application information here. Accepting applications until June 1.

July 15 – 26, 2024- University of Maryland MATRIX Lab – A. James Clark School of Engineering 2024 STEM Summer Camps: 3D print, code, fly drones, and more: Application and more information here. Accepting applications until May 17.

