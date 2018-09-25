Canada to Purchase Used Hornets From Aussies

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Canada and Australia are looking to close a deal by the end of this year where Canada will purchase 25 used F/A-18A/B Hornets from Australia, reports The Drive. The US has approved the deal.

The Center for Strategic & International Studies says the cost given last week to create another branch of the military, a space force, are inflated, reports Breaking Defense. CSIS scholar Todd Harrison says the $13 billion over five years is not credible, probably intended to undermine the proposal by scaring off supporters.

Lockheed Martin is looking to make its mark in the aerial refueling sector with the US Air Force’s KC-Z tanker project, reports The Drive. The company’s Skunk Works special projects office is crafting various proposals, including stealthy hybrid wing body and flying wing designs, as well as a concept based around a fleet of smaller unmanned aircraft.

Serbia confirmed late last week that it will purchase unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China, reports Jane’s 360.

The Pentagon released the data Friday as part of a DoD report, that for the first time looks at the likelihood of sexual assault on a military installation or ship and ranks them by service, reports Military Times. Men and women assigned to Navy ships at sea are far more likely to be sexually assaulted than service members at bases elsewhere across the force, according to the report. Navy Times lists the Top 10 Navy commands where sailors are at most risk and at least risk of sexual harassment.

The Department of Veterans Affairs fiscal 2019 budget has been signed into law, Military Times reports, giving the VA a funding boost of more than 6 percent and putting the agency’s total spending over $200 billion.

VA mobile units are operating in North Carolina to aid veterans who missed appointments or need prescriptions filled in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, reports Military.com.

T-6A Texan II trainers are back in the air. The 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph resumed flying its T-6A Texan II trainers Friday, three days after a crash prompted its fleet to be grounded, reports Air Force Times.

Elon Musk provided a glimpse into how SpaceX is building a spacecraft to reach Mars, reports Business Insider. Musk also announced that his company would fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon on the company’s Big Falcon Rocket.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told the Air Force Association’s Air, Space, and Cyber conference that the military should experiment more if it wants to innovate, reports Defense One. “To be innovative, you have to experiment. If you want to have more invention, you need to do more experiments per week, per month, per year, per decade. It’s that simple. You cannot invent without experimenting,” Bezos said.

Lockheed Martin is looking for the next generation of engineers. And it may have found them at Virginia Tech. Tech students had the opportunity to answer questions posed by the company, reports virginiafirst.com. Potential prize for answering correctly: a scholarship or possibly a job offer.

Military Times reports donations were down by about 40 percent in the 2017 Combined Federal Campaign season. Charities are hoping as this year’s season kicks off that there will be big improvements over last year’s results.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded $11,900,000 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1009) to provide continuing operations and maintenance efforts in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator Program (BAMS-D) program. This modification will allow the BAMS-D unmanned aircraft system to remain fully compliant with US and overseas air traffic control authorities by modernizing the transponder and adding the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast capability to the aircraft. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, California (75 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,900,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

EMCOR Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W91278-18-D-0095); Facility Services Management Inc., Clarksville, Tennessee (W91278-18-D-0096); Hospital Housekeeping Systems LLC, Austin, Texas (W91278-18-D-0097); J&J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas (W91278-18-D-0098); Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (W91278-18-D-0099); Valiant Government Services LLC, Hopkinsville, Kentucky (W91278-18-D-0100); and VW International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W91278-18-D-0101), will compete for each order of the $475,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for operations and maintenance, incidental repair and minor construction to support the US Army Medical Command facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Lobar Inc., Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $11,968,000 firm-fixed-price contract for restoration and modernization of Building 328. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $11,968,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-C-0042).

Miami Technology Solutions LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $10,999,310 firm-fixed-price contract for road repairs at Arlington National Cemetery. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2023. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $10,999,310 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-18-C-0021).

CACI NSS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,407,551 firm-fixed-price contract for information technology and information management services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Detrick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2018 Defense Health Program operations and maintenance; Defense Health Program research, development, test and evaluation; Veterans Affairs operations and maintenance; and Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,407,551 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-18-F-0361).

GWWO Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 23 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-18-D-0008).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,805,063 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to complete the integration, testing, and qualification of the design developed under Phase III of the RQ-7B Shadow Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing program. Three bids were solicited with two bids received. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,272,645 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-18-F-0687).

The Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $46,114,946 for modification P00028 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0116) for the procurement of four APY-10 radar system production kits for the Navy, eight for the government of the United Kingdom, four for the government of Australia, and related services in support of P-8A Poseidon aircraft production Lots 8 and 9. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (77.1 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (7.1 percent); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (3.4 percent); Woodland Park, New Jersey (3.4 percent); Black Mountain, North Carolina (1.8 percent); San Carlos, California (1.7 percent); Ashburn, Virginia (1.6 percent); Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada (1.4 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (1.3 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (1.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $46,114,946 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($11,371,053; 25 percent); and FMS ($34,743,893; 75 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Systems Application and Technologies Inc., Largo, Maryland, is awarded a $39,688,979 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity level of effort contract incorporating one firm-fixed-price contract line item number (CLIN), one cost-plus-fixed-fee CLIN and one cost-type CLIN for other direct costs for Waterfront Operations Support Services. Waterfront Operations Support includes the operation of small watercraft, industrial maintenance and repair, and research and development, test, and evaluation project support with transition, program management, operations management of Building V-47 Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, reporting, and safety compliance oversight. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 service cost center funding in the amount of $512,804 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with five offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00167-18-D-0009).

Alion Science and Technology Corp., Washington, District of Columbia (N64498-18-D-4025); Amee Bay LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N64498-18-D-4026); American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4027); Gibbs & Cox Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4028); L-3 Unidyne Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4029); Life Cycle Engineering Inc., Charleston, South Carolina (N64498-18-D-4030); McKean Defense Group LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (N64498-18-D-4031); and NDI Engineering Co., Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-18-D-4032), were awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts for technical and engineering services in support of in-service engineering roles and responsibilities for electrical power and generation systems installed on surface ships, submarines and assault craft. Alion Science and Technology Corp. will receive $38,625,259; Amee Bay LLC will receive $42,193,792; American Systems Corp. will receive $38,369,064; Gibbs & Cox Inc. will receive $33,953,721; L-3 Unidyne Inc. will receive $44,042,794; Life Cycle Engineering Inc. will receive $45,122,812; McKean Defense Group LLC will receive $41,480,653; and NDI Engineering Co. will receive $42,555,850. Work will be performed at the contractors’ facilities and on-site at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,492,330 will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $581,400 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 21, 2018)

Prescient Edge Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a base-year plus four option years, with a potential six-month extension of services, time and materials contract (HHM402-18-C-0056) with an estimated ceiling of $65,080,499 to provide counterintelligence activity support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Office of Counterintelligence Counterespionage Division. Through this award, DIA will procure services to identify and neutralize threats to DIA personnel, information and missions. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of March 23, 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,286,800 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a 100 percent small business set-aside full and open competition and 20 offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

URS Federal Services International Inc., Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, has been awarded a $42,825,276 ceiling cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contractor (CTRIC) III HDTRA1-18-D-0005 for Vietnam Increment II. This contract is for technical services in Vietnam to support the Weapons of Mass Destruction – Proliferation Prevention Program. The anticipated completion date is Sept. 23, 2021, and includes options for additional site surveys and execution. This task order was competitively sourced under CTRIC III IDIQ and the government received three offers. Performance of this contract will take place at various locations throughout Vietnam. Fiscal 2018 CTR funds in the amount of $5,400,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HDTRA1-18-F-0114). (Awarded Sept. 20, 2018)

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

