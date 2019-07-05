Bay District’s Fire Engine 92 Moving On

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, in collaboration with Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, provided transportation services for the relocation of old Fire Engine 92 late last month.

The engine was transported to the DPW&T facilities where it will undergo maintenance and repair to replace the transmission and the power take-off that controls the water pumps.

Upon completion of repair work, Fire Engine 92, having been classified as surplus, will be turned over to a private company for future operational status determination.

“Today we said goodbye to old Engine 92. St. Mary’s Airport has taken ownership and will place it in service again after some TLC for fire suppression. Congrats to AirTec and shoutout to the county for transporting her!!,” reads a June 21 post on the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

For more information, please call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3510.

