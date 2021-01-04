A Can’t-Miss Webinar for Tech Startups

In collaboration with the Small Business Development Center, TechPort, the UAS business incubator and community innovation hub, will hold its next Lunchbox Talk from 10 am to 1 pm Friday, January 22. The topic will be “Hacking the Traditional Business Plan Modeling Process for Tech Startups.”

Hosting this event will be Donna Jordan of Jordan Research and Development and Wynne Briscoe of SBDC.

The workshop will address how to improve a business plan, common mistakes or pitfalls, important topics and areas of concentration including the value of participating in the ICORP program.

The event is free.

Those interested can register here.

Check TechPort calendar for details and information about additional upcoming programs.

The TechPort UAS incubator endeavors to help diversify the local business environment of Southern Maryland. Operated under contract by the University of Maryland, TechPort targets startup and early-stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology.

The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3-D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising, and expanded funding opportunities.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; email:tommylug@gmail.com. Or visit TechPort’s Leader Member Page; or visit them on Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn