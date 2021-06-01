2021 Juneteenth Festival Set in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions has announced plans for a Juneteenth celebration in Lexington Park. The 2021 Juneteenth Festival will be held Saturday, June 19.

Here is the schedule for the free family event:

Noon – Special presentation via the UCAC website.

1 pm – African-American history tours at the US Colored Troops Monument, Drayden African-American Schoolhouse, African American Monument, and the Interpretative Center. Social distancing will be enforced.

4-6 pm – Live jazz concert at Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park. Bring your own chairs and canopies, follow state and CDC guidance. Social distancing will be enforced.

Free open houses will be offered 11 am to 2 pm June 19 and 20 for visitors at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved, one-room African-American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African-American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s. Hear stories about how African-American students learned in the school up until the mid-20th century.

The African American Monument is at the corner of Route 235 and Tulagi Place, 21744 South Coral Drive, in Lexington Park. The monument is located on the grounds of Freedom Park. It was dedicated on July 29, 2000, and recognizes African-Americans and African-American organizations that have made significant contributions to St. Mary’s County.

Juneteenth originated as a celebration of the ending of slavery in Texas. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and 1,800 troops of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced that the Civil War had ended and all slaves were free.

Even though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had gone into effect on January 1, 1863, freeing all slaves in those states in rebellion against the US for various reasons the decree had not yet taken effect in Texas.

Those who would like to support the UCAC’s mission may make conations by check to Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, PO Box 1457, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

