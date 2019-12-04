Daniel Mumbert @danmumbert; Wednesday Davis @catmospheres; Drew Hyde @dhphotoconcepts; Jenn Dorsey @badwolf1515; and Jeremy Scarbrough @jks_imagery.

Lexington Park Library Art Gallery, with the support of St. Mary’s County Arts Council, presents

Out N’ About in St. Mary’s County

Featuring photos captured by local Instagram artists Jeremy Scarbrough, Jenn Dorsey, Daniel Mumbert, Wednesday Davis, and Drew Hyde while “Out & About” in St. Mary’s County!

The show opened December 1 and will run through January 15, 2020. A Reception at the Gallery is scheduled for 2 to 4 pm December 7, 2019.

Billed as One Show; Five Photographers, the exhibit is further testimony to the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery’s visionary, Candy Cummings.

Ms. Cummings, a Lexington Park artist, had a vision to create an exhibit space in the Lexington Park Library, which would display the artwork of local artists.

The Library Board agreed that this would enhance the library experience by exposing library customers to the beauty and power of original art.

In 2005, the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery was created and through Ms. Cummings’ hard work and dedication her vision became a reality.

In 2014, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council agreed to take over the coordination of the gallery and Ms. Cummings donated funds to create an Arts Council Library Gallery Fund which will provide for its ongoing support.

Candy Cummings was one artist who has truly made a difference to the library and to the community. If you are interested in displaying your art in the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery, contact Nell Elder at info@smcart.org or 240-309-4061.

Make art part of your next library visit. Check out the library website for other programs and events.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.