Where DoD Spends Its Defense Dollars

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

The Defense Department’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s latest report on where the Pentagon spends it defense dollars has Maryland in the No. 6 spot, reports Navy Times. According to the fiscal 2022 report, $26.4 billion was spent on defense contracts and personnel in the state. Virginia claimed the top spot.

President Joe Biden signed into law a short-term funding measure late Saturday to fund the government, right after he got it from Congress and only hours before the government was to head into a shutdown, reports HuffPost on MSN. The bill is a temporary measure, which will keep the government funded until Nov. 17.

Data from the Office of Personnel Management shows that 15% of the full-time federal employees in the US live in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, reports The Washington Post. Although the Washington area has the highest number of federal workers, they only make up 9% of the local working population.

The National Security Agency will open an artificial intelligence security center to protect US technology from cyber threats, reports Breaking Defense. The news about the center follows an NSA announcement last month that it would establish a new “innovation pipeline” focused on China, reports Federal News Network.

There is no timeline for the confirmation of the top leaders for Navy and the Air Force, reports Navy Times. The Senate Armed Services Committee last week backed ADM Lisa Franchetti for the position of chief of naval operations and GEN David Allvin for chief of staff of the Air Force, but lawmakers said the confirmation might take some time.

RADM Keith Davids, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, announced a new program that calls for random drug testing of special operations troops and SEALs, reports AP on MSN. The Navy will begin randomly testing for steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs beginning in November. The Army is expected to follow suit.

The US Navy is expected to start fielding its new hearing protection helmet, reports Navy Times. The helmets come in three different variants: one that doesn’t include radio communication; one that supports a boom mic with radio and cockpit communication for the F/A-18, EA-18G, and the F-35 fighter jets; and another that supports a cup mic sound-powered phone.

NavSec Carlos Del Toro has signed off on the creation of a Disruptive Capabilities Office aimed at making the service able to respond more quickly to new technologies, reports Defense News. The secretary said the DCO would work with the Marine Corps’ Rapid Capabilities Office, a smaller agency with similar goals for quickly buying and fielding useful warfighting tech, as well as the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, reports Breaking Defense.

The Navy is looking to operate its air combat drones from a variety of ships, not just aircraft carriers, reports The Drive. A Request for Information for common aircraft launch and recovery technologies for UAVs was released last week.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) wants the DoD inspector general to investigate the decision to keep the US Space Command in Colorado, reports C4ISRNET. Since the command’s re-establishment in 2019, it has been temporarily based in Colorado Springs. In 2021, former President Donald Trump chose Huntsville, AL, as the location for the organization’s headquarters. In July 2023, President Joe Biden decided to keep the command in Colorado.

The Office of Naval Research recognized 24 awardees in its 2024 Young Investigator Program. The recipients will share nearly $18 million in funding to conduct scientific research that will benefit science and technology for the Department of the Navy.

Gregg Skinner took over command for the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office (PMA-263) at Webster Outlying Field in St. Inigoes last month, reports The BayNet. He takes over command from COL Victor Argobright.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned about escalating tensions between Kosovo and Serbia after a series of violent clashes in the Balkans that are threatening to spiral out of control, reports The Hill.

The Czech government has approved a deal with the US government and Lockheed Martin to buy 24 F-35s, reports Breaking Defense. The deal is estimated to be worth up to $5.6 billion. Romania wants to purchase 45 F-35s, reports Reuters on MSN. The first stage will include 32 planes, logistics and training services, flight simulators, and ammunition.

Iran launched a Noor-3 satellite last week, reports The Hill. The imaging satellite’s launch was similar to others the US has said is helping Iran’s ballistic missile program.

US Naval Forces Central Command said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy shined a laser at a Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper during “an unsafe and unprofessional” interaction in the Arabian Gulf last week, reports Navy Times. The helicopter was conducting routine operations in international airspace.

Army astronaut LT COL Frank Rubio returns to Earth after breaking the NASA record for the longest single spaceflight by an American, reports Army Times. He spent 371 days in low Earth orbit. Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s, reports AP.

American soldier Travis King, who sprinted into North Korea across the border between the Koreas more than two months ago, is back in the United States, reports Army Times. He was taken to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday for medical checks and interviews after his return.

Child care fees will be going down for many military families, reports Military Times. The lower rates will benefit those in the lower income categories.

Great Mills artist Jamie Naluai was selected to paint a mural for the American Legion Post 221 in Avenue, MD, and is expected to have it completed by the end of the month, reports Longview News-Journal. Naluai painted various members of different branches of the military along with a C-130, US Coast Guard helicopter, US Navy destroyer, and a satellite to represent the Space Force program. The post is at 21690 Colton’s Point Road in Avenue.

Contracts:

NEANY Inc., California, Maryland, was awarded a $43,921,905 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Stratosphere Threat Acquisition and Response Platform Design and Control research and development project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in California, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $25,453,332 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-23-C-0064).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (W912HN-23-D-5000); AshBritt Inc., Deerfield Beach, Florida (W912HN-23-D-5001); CDM Constructors Inc., Boston, Massachusetts (W912HN-23-D-5002); OMP Solutions LLC, Cape Canaveral, Florida (W912HN-23-D-5003); PTSI Managed Services Inc., Pasadena, California (W912HN-23-D-5004); and Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912HN-23-D-5005), will compete for each order of the $5,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to plan, coordinate and integrate efforts to execute power-system stabilization in Puerto Rico. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $65,717,799 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop and demonstrate of artificial intelligence capabilities. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $6,895,918 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-23-C-0027).

David Boland Inc., Titusville, Florida, was awarded a $19,734,579 firm-fixed-price contract for dam landslide remediation. Bids were solicited via the web with six received. Work will be performed in Bassett, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 17, 2026. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $19,734,579 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-23-C-0020).

HPI Federal LLC, Washington, DC, was awarded a $13,033,947 firm-fixed-price contract for computers and docking stations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 23, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $13,033,947 were obligated at the time of the award. US National Guard Bureau’s Directorate of Acquisitions, Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-23-F-A011).

Metro Paving Corp., Hyattsville, Maryland, was awarded a $12,948,469 firm-fixed-price contract to repair roads. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2025. Fiscal 2023 construction, cemeterial expenses, Army funds in the amount of $12,948,469 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-23-F-0079).

Fibertek Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an $8,422,537 modification (P00013) to contract W911QX-22-F-0029 for battlefield research and development, analysis and verification experimentation. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $513,035,458 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract M67854-19-C-0043 for Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems. The contract modification provides for the procurement of up to an additional 14 full rate production G/ATOR systems via the incorporation of Lot Five for 10 G/ATOR systems and optional Lot Six for up to four G/ATOR systems. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland (35%); East Syracuse, New York (19%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (6%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (4%); Hampstead, Maryland (3%); Santa Clarita, California (3%); Rochester, New York (2%); Atlanta, Georgia (2%); San Diego, California (2%); and various places at 1% (24%), with an expected completion date of October 2028. Fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $311,411,138 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation relocation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $34,510,371 are being obligated at the time of award and the funds do not have an expiration date. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems, Rolling Meadows, Illinois, is awarded a $72,839,416 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides the necessary hardware and associated technical engineering, management and logistics support for the production and delivery of 51 AN/APR-39 D(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver/Electronic Warfare Management Systems (38 for the Navy, and 13 for the government of Nigeria); and 27 D(V)2 battery handle assemblies (15 for the Navy, and 12 for the government of Nigeria) in support of the MV-22B, AH-1Z, UH-1Y, and CH-53K aircraft, as well as provides non-recurring engineering in support of providing production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements. This contract also provides non-recurring engineering for processor conversion for the government of Morocco. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (50.27%); Woburn, Massachusetts (9.48%); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (8.5%); San Leandro, California (5.42%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (5.3%); Longmont, Colorado (5%); Verona, Wisconsin (2.5%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.75%); Newark, Delaware (1.6%); Melbourne, Florida (1.29%); Baltimore, Maryland (1.17%); and various locations within the continental US (7.72%), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,795,860; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,825,543; and FMS funds in the amount of $17,218,013, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923C0001).

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being awarded a $35,434,880 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, hybrid, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for logistics support services to perform maintenance and repair actions, transportation movement, administrative support and external painting on shipboard and shore-based material handling equipment and shipboard mobile support equipment in support of Naval Supply Systems (NAVSUP) Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8-option to extend services which, if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $39,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by October 2028; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by April 2029. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (90%); and other various locations within a 50-mile commuting radius of Hampton Roads, Virginia, that cannot be determined at this time (10%). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on sam.gov with three offers received. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-23-D-0033).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $26,885,590 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00033) to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification adds scope to provide diminishing manufacturing sources and engineering change proposals implementation and integration in support of updating configurations for F-35 production aircraft Lots 15 and 16 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (59%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various location outside the continental US (2%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $15,682,908; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,297,486; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,886,406; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,601,129; FMS customer funds in the amount of $4,273,036; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $144,625, will be obligated at the time of award, $4,487,535 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $24,288,236 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2104 to exercise options for engineering and technical design efforts to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $23,287,847 fixed-price-award-fee, cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for systems engineering and software integration for the Integrated Combat System across the Surface Force portfolio of the Navy and Coast Guard. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,054,305,329. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (41%); Columbia, Maryland (30%); Norfolk, Virginia (7%); Middletown, Rhode Island (6%); College Park, Maryland (5%); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (4%); Huntsville, Alabama (3%); Wallops Island, Virginia (1%); Arlington, Virginia (1%); San Diego, California (1%); and Herndon, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2030. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,895,799 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-5117).

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Unmanned Systems, Pocasset, Massachusetts, is awarded a $19,826,155 firm-fixed-price contract for Lionfish Small Unmanned Undersea Vehicle production, training, and engineering support. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $347,861,058. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts (99%); and Hampton, Virginia (1%), and would conclude at the end of September 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2028. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,155,801 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 4022. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-6308).

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, was awarded a $12,866,740 contract for the procurement of five dome sonars in support of the MH-60R platform. All work will be performed in Valbonne, France, and is expected to be completed by May 2027. This effort is fully funded under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. FMS funds (Australia) in the full amount of $12,866,740 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 US C. 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapons Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-23-C-N046). (Awarded Sept. 26, 2023)

MIG GOV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $8,130,577 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F6799) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N40085-23-D-0036 for Building X-132 parking lot improvements at Naval Station Norfolk. Work will be performed at Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,130,577 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the sam.gov and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment websites, with five offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $7,982,345 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6102 to exercise options for payload control system capabilities for technical insertion advanced processing build. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Royal Australian Navy funds in the amount of $1,679,874 (65%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (19%); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $239,045 (9%); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $182,500 (7%), will be obligated at time of award and $239,045 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6102).

The Georgia Tech Applied Research Institute, Atlanta, Georgia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003423D0002) worth $198,605,208. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $398,079,877. This is a Department of Defense research and development contract for specified areas of study which characterizes capability gaps, develops technology solutions, and makes recommendations on how to posture against counter threats. This contract will be instrumental to provide analytical assessments and solution recommendations to senior leaders to address high interest problems affecting national security. Work will be performed at Georgia Tech Research Institute facilities in Atlanta, Georgia; and Arlington, Virginia. The estimated completion date is Sept. 27, 2033. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Black & Veatch – Cushing Terrell JV, Billings, Montana (FA4626-23-D-0001); CDM Federal Programs Corp., Fairfax, Virginia (FA4626-23-D-0003); GM Hill Baker JV LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (FA4626-23-D-0004); GPD P.C., Great Falls, Montana (FA4626-23-D-0005); Michael Baker International Inc., Midvale, Utah (FA4626-23-D-0006); Page/IMEG JV, Austin, Texas (FA4626-23-D-0007); Perigee Prime AE SB JV LLC, West Jordan, Utah (FA4626-23-D-0008); and Thomas, Dean & Hoskins Inc., Great Falls, Montana (FA4626-23-D-0009), were awarded a ceiling $90,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. This contract provides for multi-discipline design, engineering, surveying, commissioning, and planning services. Work will be performed at Great Falls, Montana, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 18 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $500 per contract are being obligated at time of award. 341st Contracting Squadron, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Elkton, Maryland, was awarded a $9,800,000 ceiling, five year, firm-fixed-price, requirements type contract for additive manufacturing to improve test and evaluation. This contract provides for development, analysis, and demonstration of a capability for using additive manufacturing to create advanced test facility components and test articles for the Hypersonic Aerothermal and Propulsion Clean-Air Testbed facility. Work will be performed at Ronkonkoma, New York, and other relevant Department of Defense test facilities, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $466,524 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (FA9101-23-D-B010).

Raytheon Co., Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,524,756 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00021) to previously awarded contract FA8634-19-C-2700 to retrofit the F-15 fleet. Work will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; and Largo, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $7,524,756 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The $14,704,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA8730-21-F-0113) announced on Sept. 27, 2023, for Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, to provide engineering and integration services, was awarded on Sept. 28, 2023.

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $2,183,965,410 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical and engineering support necessary to maintain and sustain the Trident II Strategic Weapon System Mark 6 Guidance Subsystem and support the strategic guidance, navigation, and control research and development efforts required to enable follow-on, full-scale development of the Mark 7 Guidance Subsystem, Columbia/Dreadnought ship construction integration efforts, and reentry subsystem. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (80%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (5%); Washington, DC (1%); Odon, Indiana (2%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (5%); St. Petersburg, Florida (2%); and various other locations (less than 1.0% each, 4% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2028. United Kingdom funding in the amount of $5,180,553 will be obligated on this award. The remainder of the funding will be obligated subject to the availability of funds. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The dollar value of the contract, including all options, if exercised, is $2,183,965,410. This contract is a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Systems for Award Management website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Krempp Construction Inc., Jasper, Indiana (N4008523D0086); Building Associates Inc., Bloomington, Indiana (N4008523D0087); CJW Contractors Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N4008523D0088); Doyon Management Services, Fairborn, Ohio (N4008523D0089); Industria Inc., Des Plaines, Illinois (N4008523D0090); Enfield Enterprises Inc., Springfield, Massachusetts (N4008523D0091); Richard Group LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N4008523D0098); and Howard W. Pence, Elizabethtown, Kentucky (N4008523D0099), are awarded combined-maximum-value $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts for general construction services for facilities primarily at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane, Indiana, and at naval operational support centers within a 450-mile radius of NSA Crane. Fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds in the amount of $6,429,500 are also awarded to Krempp Construction Inc. for the initial task order for Building 3235 batter area upgrades. The other seven awardees will each be awarded $2,500 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,447,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be primarily performed in Crane, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 12 offers received. Naval Facilities Systems Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $60,555,041 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 for ancillary hardware and provisioned item spares in support of the full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 Hemisphere systems. Work will be performed in Saginaw, Michigan (29%); Baltimore, Maryland (28%); Passaic, New Jersey (14%); Fort Worth, Texas (5%); Woodridge, Illinois (4%); Hudson, New Hampshire (4%); Ann Arbor, Michigan (2%); Woburn, Massachusetts (1%); San Diego, California (1%); Nashua, New Hampshire (1%); Littleton, Colorado (1%); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1% (10%), and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,585,440 (54%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,774,568 (31%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,195,033 (15%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $36,562,287 modification (P00019) to a previously awarded contract (N00003022C2001) for Trident II (D5) Flight Test Instrumentation systems support. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (30%); Bremerton, Washington (1%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Washington, DC (7%); Silverdale, Washington (1%); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,263,477; and fiscal 2024 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,096,606 ,will be obligated. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,202,204 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total dollar value of the modification is $36,562,287 and the total cumulative face value of the contract, inclusive of all optional line items, is $242,442,229. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $32,211,059 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N63394-19-C-0007 for production and spares in support of the Next Generation Surface Search Radar program. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (90%); Wake Forest, North Carolina (6%); and Chantilly, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be completed by August 2025.Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,118,498 (34%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,776,814 (21%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,640,310 (20%); working capital funds in the amount of $5,721,249 (18%); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $898,888 (3%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $663,375 (2%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $271,300 (1%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $120,625 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, DC, is awarded a $32,141,192 cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement in conjunction with Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, to design, develop, manufacture, and procure four Medium Range Air Defense Radar prototype systems, and sustain existing Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor test assets, spares and training. The cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement also covers other direct costs and associated engineering, test and integration services. This agreement provides for manufacturing management, engineering, test and evaluation support, program management support, and logistics support. Work will be performed at Huntsville, Alabama (95%); and Arlington, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. The maximum dollar value is $32,141,192. Fiscal 2023 America’s Mid-Band Initiative Team Spectrum 5G (AMBIT/5G) funds in the amount of $11,000,000; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $6,745,843, are obligated at time of award. AMBIT/5G funds do not expire. Agreement funds in the amount of $6,745,843 will expire at the end of fiscal 2024. This agreement was awarded under the authority of 10 US Code 4022 using competitive procedures. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-23-9-0023).

VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $32,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only, undefinitized contract action for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) follow-on technical support for vessel maintenance repair for the Iraqi Navy fleet, consisting of two 60 meter offshore support vessels, 12 35 meter patrol boats, and 26 27-foot “Defender” rigid hull inflatable boats. Also included are material condition assessments for a MSI 30mm gun system and upkeep of the ship repair facility. Work will be performed in Basra, Iraq (94%); Alexandria, Virginia (4%); Baghdad, Iraq (less than 1%); Skopje, Macedonia (less than 1%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (less than 1%). The contract is for a one-year performance period, and work is expected to be completed by September 2024. Non-appropriated FMS case funds in the amount of $16,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was non-competitively procured on an only-known source basis. Special notice was published via the System for Award Management website. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Washington, is the contracting activity (N0025323C5001).

Harkins Builders Inc., Columbia, Maryland, is awarded a $24,794,229 firm-fixed-price contract for a child development center. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2019, 2022, and 2023 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $24,794,229 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with 11 offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-23-C-0015).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00024) in the amount of $15,536,922 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-21-C-6019) to exercise fiscal 2024 options that provide support services for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons System. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (86%); and Washington, DC (14%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. This action is awarded subject to the availability of funds. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $13,753,992 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for in-service engineering agent support of the MK 41 Vertical Launching System. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (81%); and the governments of Spain (14%), Australia (3%), and Canada (2%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $73,021,846. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia (81%); Spain (14%); Australia (3%); and Canada (2%), and is expected to be completed by October 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2028. FMS (Spain) funds in the amount of $463,554 (76%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $100,000 (16%); and FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $50,000 (8%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with five proposals received. Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339423C0009).

Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, was awarded a $13,437,215 cost-only cooperative agreement N66001-23-2-4041 to develop, improve, and integrate molecular biomarker component technologies that support warfighter readiness. Work will be performed in Evanston, Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; and Arlington, Virginia. Funds in the amount of $2,128,073 will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 funds will be obligated using research, development, test and evaluation funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This is a four-year agreement with no option periods. The period of performance is from Sept. 28, 2023, to Sept. 27, 2027. This agreement was competitively procured via a DARPA broad agency announcement solicitation (HR001122S0044) on the beta.sam.gov website. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 28, 2023)

Hawkeye 360 Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification in the amount of $12,250,000 to exercise options of previously awarded contract N66001-22-C-0065 for commercial radio frequency data and analytics subscription products, analytical support, and training for identified end users in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia (91%); and outside the continental US (9%). Work is expected to be completed in September 2024. Funding from Foreign Military Sales (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand) in the amount of $6,500,000; and the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs in the amount of $5,750,000, will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Sechan Electronics Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $10,895,364 firm-fixed-price contract N00024-23-C-5535 for the production of the Nulka MK 53 Decoy Launch System and MK 54 Decoy Launch Message Convertor subassembly. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $85,233,713. Work will be performed in Lititz, Pennsylvania (79%); and Upper Marlboro, Maryland (21%), and is expected to be completed by October 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2029. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,947,183 (55%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,894,230 (27%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,182,481 (10%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $871,470 (8%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $871,470 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with one offer received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Alyssa Chouest LLC, Cut Off, Louisiana (N3220519C3514), is being awarded a $10,631,895 option (P00038) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract, with reimbursable elements, to exercise an 11-month option period for a service support vessel which will be utilized for training purposes and will serve as host ship for Naval Special Warfare Command. This is the last option and is part of a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for one US-flag Jones Act vessel, MV Alyssa Chouest. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia; and at sea, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Sept. 6, 2024. The option is funded by Navy working capital funds for fiscal 2024. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220519C3514).

BAE Systems – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $10,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-4408 to fund replenishment of growth during execution of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) fiscal 2023 docking selected restricted availability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $9,897,098 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5500 for spares in support of the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars program. Work will be performed in Sykesville, Maryland (32%); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (19%); Andover, Massachusetts (10%); Scottsdale, Arizona (10%); and various locations across the US, each less than 1% (29%), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,963,113 (50%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,225,845 (23%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,024,187 (20%); and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $683,953 (7%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5500).

L3Harris Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded an $8,868,545 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6251. This modification is for the procurement of Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Ashaway, Rhode Island (82%); and Syracuse, New York (18%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) spares funds in the amount of $8,868,545 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, Mclean, Virginia, was awarded a $68,482,308 modification (P00053) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 for exercise, training and logistics support. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is the contracting activity.

American International Contractors Inc., Mclean, Virginia, was awarded a $28,888,000 firm-fixed-price contract to design and build a bulk petroleum, oil and lubricants storage facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Jordan with an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2026. Fiscal 2019 and 2023 military and construction, Army funds in the amount of $28,888,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-23-C-0008).

Fibertek Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $16,059,649 modification (P00013) to contract W911QX-22-F-0072 for to provide scientific, engineering and analysis support at the Adelphi Laboratory Center. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Kokosings Industrial Inc., Westerville, Ohio, was awarded a $12,811,304 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,811,304 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-23-C-0052).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $12,316,284 firm-fixed-price contract to stabilize, repair and overhaul critical equipment and infrastructure at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,316,284 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0548).

JTF Business Systems Corp., Springfield, Virginia (SP7000-23-D-0021); and Trident E&P LLC, Pottstown, Pennsylvania (SP7000-23-D-0022), are sharing a maximum $42,492,749 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP7000-22-R-1006 for leases of A3 multifunctional devices, accessories and office document devices and services. These were competitive acquisitions with six proposals received. These are three-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Germany, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Romania, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with a Sept. 28, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a one year, firm-fixed-price bridge contract (HT001123C0098) to continue providing various business and technical functions necessary for sustaining all product and project lines by performing a variety of functions, such as configuration management, information assurance, requirements management, contracting and financial services, testing and evaluation services, training support, deployment activities and other business, technical and administrative functions in support of the Defense Health Agency Program Executive Office, Medical Systems, Chief Information Officer. Work will be primarily performed at San Antonio, Texas; along with locations in Fort Detrick, Maryland; and Falls Church, Virginia. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $569,734 are being obligated; and operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $52,544,614 are subject to the availability of funds for fiscal 2024. The contract was not competitively procured and was prepared under 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) and regulatory authority, as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Only One Responsible Source. The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

3M Health Information Systems Inc., Murray, Utah (HT001523C0009), is awarded $31,397,485 for a firm-fixed-price contract as a result of sole source solicitation HT001523Q0081. The 3M suite of products supports critical Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application (AHLTA) functionality, including the Healthcare Data Dictionary which allows for data mapping for health care data elements, the Enterprise Master Person Index which is a master index for all patients, required for correct patient record mapping, Alert Writer/Wellness Reminders that enable providers to configure reminders for patient-related events, Tuxedo support enables data from the AHLTA Clinical Workstations, local cache servers, and interface systems to be queued, translated, and processed through to the AHLTA Clinical Data Repository, and MEDCIN files ensure the latest Current Procedural Terminology and medical coding data is available within AHLTA. This is a three-year contract with an estimated delivery to begin on Oct. 1, 2023. The contract will be funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,202,977 for the base year. Place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Two Six Labs LLC, doing business as Two Six Technologies, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $21,806,572 modification (P00006) to their cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001121C0193 for additional in-scope work performed under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $32,340,934 from $10,534,362. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of March 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $4,600,000 are being obligated at time of award. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

