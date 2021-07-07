Water Monitoring at Public Beaches Continues

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Until Labor Day, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will test the water quality of public beaches in the county.

Water quality findings for beaches monitored by SMCHD can be found online at smchd.org/beach or by calling the Healthy Beach Hotline at 301-475-4330, ext. SWIM (7946). Results are typically updated weekly on Fridays, pending sampling schedule and processing.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk-free. Beachgoers should stay informed of water quality advisories and practice healthy beach habits for a safe and healthy beach experience this summer.

Information on conditions for beaches monitored across the state is available through the Maryland Healthy Beaches Program.

