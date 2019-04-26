War Invention Exhibit at Piney Point Lighthouse

‘America’s Greatest War Invention’ on Display Until May 31

A new temporary exhibit is on display at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point.

Titled “America’s Greatest War Invention,” the exhibit depicts the fascinating story of how a Maryland inventor’s discovery was developed into a novel method to intercept German military reports during World War I.

During the war, the Navy Department used a powerful undersea wireless device during military operations. These instruments, and system used to operate them, were developed by inventor James H. Rogers of Hyattsville, MD. Throughout his career, he filed more than 50 patents on devices related to the field of telegraphy, electrical lighting, and telephonics. In 1908, he realized that electronic signal could be sent underground and through water, and from this came the Rogers System, which allowed radio receivers to hear clearly German military reports being transmitted from Europe.

Further testing done along the shores of the Potomac River, while staying with his sister in Piney Point resulted in this, Rogers’ greatest discovery.

“I would have never known about the Rogers System until one of the museum neighbors told me this fascinating story,” said April Havens, site manager of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. “It turns out, the inventor James Rodgers was their relative who experimented with the system while staying with family at Mae Pine Cottage in Piney Point, during the 1900s. History matters!”

To learn the whole story about the Rogers System and how it helped shape the course of World War I, visit the exhibit that runs until May 31, 2019. For more information call 301-994-1471.

