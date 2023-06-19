Walden Wise’s Summer Reading List

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, June 19, 2023

As the summer season unfolds, we couldn’t be more thrilled to share an incredible resource with our vibrant CoCreator community. The CoCreator Summer Reading List fits into your summer, whether it’s a bustling season for you or a time of relaxation. Regardless of your summer schedule, as dedicated CoCreators, we understand that many of you will have children in your life who will be indulging in summer reading. We invite you to make the most of this opportunity by using our CoCreator Book List to read right alongside them.

Curated by our esteemed scientific advisors, our reading list has been organized by the Walden Wise Guiding Practices. Whether you want to select books from a practice you are currently exploring or pick one from all three, you can’t go wrong as every book will support you in your CoCreating journey with the children in your life.

To give you a taste of what awaits, here are just a few samples from our CoCreator Reading List:

Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People explores the science behind hidden biases and provides insights to foster fairness and understanding.

Scaffold Parenting: Raising Resilient, Self-Reliant, and Secure Kids provides practical strategies for nurturing a child’s emotional well-being.

And that’s not all, we have also included self-reflection prompts that will empower you to extend your practice of attending to the emotional health of children. These prompts provide meaningful ways to incorporate the insights and knowledge gained from each book into your interactions with children, fostering positive and impactful relationships.

Share the CoCreator Summer Reading List and Enter for a Chance to Win

