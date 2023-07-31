Walden Wise CEO Curated Summer Reading

Posted by Walden Wise on Monday, July 31, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Dr. Kathleen O’Brien, CEO of Walden Wise, has released her personally curated books for a 2023 summer of rewarding reading. Dr. O’Brien writes:

I’m thrilled to invite you to unlock the power of connection and CoCreate emotional health through reading. I hope every CoCreator will embark on a special journey to nurture the emotional well-being of the kids in your life through the magic of books this summer.

As part of the Walden Wise community, we believe in championing kids’ emotional health through our guiding practices. To support you in this endeavor, I have personally curated a collection of books that align with our guiding practices. Each book choice is a meaningful step in fostering the emotional growth of kids.

And, it’s not just about the books themselves — it’s about the wonderful conversations they spark. Get ready to engage in meaningful discussions with the children in your life using our Conversation Starters. These thought-provoking questions extend the reading experience and support children’s emotional health and growth.

By exploring the emotions of the characters, relating the story to their own lives, discussing emotional management strategies, imagining different perspectives, and applying the story’s lessons to real life, you create a space for deeper connections and further emotional development.

Prepare for unforgettable moments of connection and growth as you embark on this beautiful adventure of reading and conversation with the children in your life.

Enjoy your joy-filled journey,

Download our Reading List here.

CoCreating With Kids Summer Reading List Samples

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

