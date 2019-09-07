Volunteer Sought for Census Committee

A faith-based community volunteer is being sought to round out the task force for the 2020 Census Complete County Committee in St. Mary’s County.

This volunteer, in collaboration with the committee, will develop and implement a community outreach strategy to encourage full participation in the 2020 Census.

The committee will also, as necessary, develop subcommittees and solicit input from the relevant experts and practitioners involved in the Census efforts. Additional tasks include reviewing projected response rates of hard-to-count groups and populations that encounter barriers to participate and recommending strategies to overcome those barriers.

Citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

For more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.

