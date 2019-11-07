The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland will hold an open house Thursday, November 14, 2019, on the USMSM campus, four miles north of Lexington Park, MD.

The campus, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, is located between the Wildewood community and office parks and the growing aeronautics and technology center at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The event will be held from 4 to 7 pm Nov. 14 in the Powell Center, Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619. Food and refreshments will be served.

Visitors can meet representatives of the university partners and program coordinators and learn about more than 90 graduate and bachelor’s completion programs that meet local students’ needs.

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland focuses on providing highly developed and comprehensive academic and professional development educational opportunities at the graduate and upper undergraduate level to a workforce of knowledge workers engaged in technology, teaching, management, health, and other professional services.

The academic programs and other professional development opportunities offered by distinguished universities recruited by USMSM for presentation provide an opportunity for citizens in the region to achieve their potential in their chosen professional fields and to advance the economic and social development of the region.

USMSM also facilitates the advancement and growth of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River through partnerships with nationally ranked universities providing high technology and management academic programs facilitating the creation of a new national high technology center of excellence in multiple naval aviation specializations.

University partners at USMSM include Bowie State University, Florida Tech Southern Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland Global Campus, and Webster University.

For information, call 301-737-2500.