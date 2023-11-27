Update Your Resume. Job Fair Nov. 29 in La Plata

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will be among the employers attending the Tri-County Job and Career Fair on November 29 in La Plata.

The fair will be held from 10am to 1pm at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus at the Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) on Mitchell Road.

This event is free to everyone. All students, alumni, and members of the greater Southern Maryland community are welcome to attend. Please bring plenty of resumes.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.