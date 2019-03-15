TEDx Spotlights Community Connections

An all-day event on Saturday, March 23, 2019, will focus on the importance of Community Connections. TEDx Great Mills will offer speakers and performers who will discuss why these connections are imperative in every region from 9 am to 4 pm that day at Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, Md.

The discussion will tackle all aspects of Community Connections, asking how they can be strengthened and how communities envision their futures. Presenters will go all the way to describing what a community is, how it gets connected and why that’s important.

What is TEDx?

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, the TED organization has created a program that it calls TEDx, in which local people organize their own events, bringing people together to share a TED-like experience.

The local event is called TEDxGreatMills, where x equals independently organized TED event. At the TEDxGreatMills event, live speakers will work together to spark deep discussion and connection in the small group. The TED Conference will provide general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including the one in Great Mills, are self-organized. The lead organizer for this event is Dr. Christine Bergmark.

The independent TEDx event is operated under license from TED.

TEDxGreatMills is open to the public and all ages are welcome to the event. Tickets are $25 and the price includes a complimentary lunch.

For more information and any updates on the event, please email info@tedxgreatmills.com, or visit them on Facebook.

This TEDx event is sponsored in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

