TechPort to Host MQA Fireside Chat

Posted by TechPort on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Tune in Friday, December 11, for the Maryland Quantum Alliance’s fireside chat hosted by TechPort. The MQA “Quantum Technologies for Naval Aviation” program will be held from 2 to 3 pm.

Dr. Dave Clader, group supervisor for the Experimental and Computational Physics Group at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, will facilitate the chat with Paul W. Reimel and Dr. Mary Frances Locke, leads for quantum technologies and quantum sensors, respectively, at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Patuxent River.

Tech Port invites those interested to register for the MQA discussion of how quantum sensing can be applied to address the Navy’s particular missions and operating environments.

Quantum technologies promises to unlock novel forms of computing and communicating, as well as unprecedented sensitivity and precision in measurements, especially of electromagnetic fields, acceleration, gravity, and time. There are a wide range of potential military applications of quantum technologies, including improving enemy detection, enabling GPS-denied navigation, optimizing, and securing the supply-chain, etc.

Register here.

About TechPort

TechPort, UAS Business Incubator and Community Innovation Hub of Southern Maryland, is a business incubator, think tank, and the center of the Southern Maryland innovation zone. Located at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, TechPort began operations in April 2018 and is supported by the US Navy, St. Mary’s County, and the University of Maryland.

Its mission is to grow the area’s economic base by accelerating innovation and assisting entrepreneurs to create and build new tech based companies. Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and other autonomous systems are the primary focus of the incubator.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; Email: tommylug@gmail.com. Or visit TechPort’s Leader Member Page; or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.