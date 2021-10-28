St. Mary’s Square to Host Halloween Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Get your costumes ready for Halloween in the Square from 1 to 4 pm Saturday, October 30, at St. Mary’s Square.

The free outdoor, community event will feature a contact-free Halloween Trail for children, free candy, snacks, entertainment, haircuts, and more courtesy of local businesses and organizations in a safe COVID-19 family-friendly environment.

There will be fire trucks, special appearances from the Foundation 4 Heroes, and more.

Food and beverage vendors will be selling additional items.

The shopping center is at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org