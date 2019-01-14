St. Mary’s Govt. Operational Status for Jan. 14

The following is an updated list of closures and schedule changes for St. Mary’s County Government effective Monday, Jan. 14:

All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices and Metropolitan Commission offices are closed.

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed for students. Code 3 for employees.

Non-Public School transportation is cancelled

All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools is canceled.

Recreation and Parks facilities are closed.

STS Transit will begin operations at 2 pm.

The six convenience centers and St. Andrew’s Landfill are closed.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) are closed.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) are closed.

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse and District Courthouse are closed

All College of Southern Maryland campuses are closed

The Airport Advisory Committee’s special meeting to review airport rules and minimum standards, scheduled for 5:30 pm Jan. 14 has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee will be Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

NAS Patuxent River has Restricted Access for all but Critical Personnel due to weather conditions Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Only critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

NAS Patuxent River will reevaluate the operational status of the base Monday evening and provide an update on the operational status for Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Stay up to date by visiting the St. Mary's County Government website here