St. Mary’s Government Easter Weekend Schedule

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 9, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County government will observe the Easter holiday weekend with the following adjustments to current COVID-19 operations.

Friday, April 10, 2020

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will not be available.

The St. Mary’s Transit System STS will follow a modified schedule:

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every hour, 6 am to 6:45 pm

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will be open with regular hours.

Saturday, April 11, 2020

The St. Mary’s Transit System will follow these supplemental schedules:

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will be open with regular hours.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

There will be no St. Mary’s Transit System service.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers will be closed.



Monday, April 13, 2020

Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program resumes regular operations.

The St. Mary’s Transit System will return to the following modified operating schedule:

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every hour, 6 am to 6:45 pm

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 am to 7 pm

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and all six convenience centers will return to normal operations.

For a complete list of St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 operations, please visit our website.