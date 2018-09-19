Space Force Comes With Big Pricetag

The Air Force estimates that creating a Space Force will cost $13 billion over the next five years, including an initial $3 billion cost to stand up the service. In a memo obtained by Defense News and signed by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, the service laid out its proposal to transition its space functions to the new sixth branch of the military. Vice President Mike Pence said the Space Force could be in effect as early as 2020.

The Pentagon has sent 13,000 service members to areas impacted by Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina where they are charged with search and rescue and other operations as flooding worsened throughout the region. Stars and Stripes reports that National Guard members from both states have conducted many search, rescue, and safety missions. Service members from installations across the eastern US are staging at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia as well as at the North Air Force Auxiliary Field in South Carolina.

Gen. Robert Abrams will submit to questioning from the Senate Armed Service Committee, reports Army Times, on his nomination to command US Forces-Korea. If confirmed, Gen. Abrams would succeed Gen. Vincent Brooks, who has led United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command in Korea since 2016.

The Reunification Highway runs all the way from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the North from South Korea, 100 miles away, reports Military Times. Could fixing it help pave the way to denuclearization? When South Korean President Moon Jae-in travels to Pyongyang this week for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he will have two major tasks: keep Pyongyang’s talks with Washington on denuclearization from breaking down, and he needs to speed up a series of inter-Korean cooperation projects to keep frictions with the North low and his domestic critics at bay.

DefSec Jim Mattis has condemned Russia’s efforts to use its money and influence to build opposition to an upcoming vote that could pave the way for Macedonia to join NATO, a move Moscow oppose, reports Military Times. The secretary told reporters that there is “no doubt” that Moscow has been funding pro-Russian groups to defeat the referendum on a name change later this month.

Task and Purpose takes a look at the billions that lawmakers found beneath the Pentagon’s couch cushions.

The Navy is going to need a bigger boat, and it’s getting ready to buy one, reports Defense News. The service is moving rapidly toward buying a new large surface ship that will replace the aging cruisers, a ship that Navy leaders and experts say will need to be spacious to accommodate future upgrades and weapon systems. The acquisition process should kick off formally next year.

Five years after his arrest, Navy bribery mastermind Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis testifies at a disposition, reports The San Diego Union-Tribune. Since then, federal prosecutors in San Diego have filed charges or secured indictments against 32 defendants, including 27 Navy officials, for their roles accepting bribes from Francis, owner of the ship servicing firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

Russia recently concluded the massive Vostok exercise series that included Chinese forces for the first time, reports USNI.org. At Moscow’s invitation, Beijing sent soldiers, helicopters, tanks – and one uninvited Chinese surveillance ship. The drills come as Moscow and Beijing have made public declarations of increasing cooperation.

A GAO report says skilled worker and parts shortages are still hurting Hornet and Growler maintenance, reports Defense News. The Navy, which is chipping away at a readiness crisis among its fighters and electronic attack aircraft, is being hampered by a lack of skilled workers and capacity, specifically on the West Coast. Find the report here.

President Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, reports Reuters. The president escalated his trade war with China, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, but sparing smart watches from Apple and Fitbit and other consumer products such as bicycle helmets and baby car seats. He warned that if China takes retaliatory action against US farmers or industries, the US “will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports.”

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 17, 2018.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $15,587,081 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-6292 for TB-37 arrays and ancillary equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (66 percent); Millersville, Maryland (33 percent); and Marion, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,387,081; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a fixed-price-incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) for construction of one littoral combat ship (LCS). The Navy may release a competitive solicitation(s) for additional LCS class ships in fiscal 2019, and therefore the specific contract award amount for this ship is considered source selection sensitive information (see 41 US Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (40 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (7 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (6 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (2 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (2 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Waunakee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Crozet, Virginia (1 percent); Coleman, Wisconsin (1 percent); Monrovia, California (1 percent); and various other locations of less than one percent each (totaling 38 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was awarded via a limited competition between Austal USA and Lockheed Martin pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) and FAR 6.302-3. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $113,047,562 fixed-price-incentive-firm target modification (P00205) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for support of operations, maintenance, and sustainment on the Launch and Test Range System. The modification exercises the fourth option period effective Oct. 1, 2018. Work will be performed primarily at the Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and the Eastern Range at Patrick AFB, Florida. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded an $18,713,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00202) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for relocating communications systems to the newly constructed Eastern Range communications facility. Work will be performed primarily at the Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $18,713,546 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $75,038,991 modification (P00015) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0014 for operational requirements for logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleet performing special electronic mission aircraft missions (MC-12S, RC-12S, EO-5C, TO-5C, and RO-6A). Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $1 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Iron Bow Technologies, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $8,083,310 firm-fixed-price contract for Cisco networking software, licenses and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2018. Fiscal 2018 general fund enterprise business system funds in the amount of $8,083,310 were obligated at the time of the award. 408th Combat Support Battalion, Qatar, is the contracting activity (W912D2-18-F-1831).

Sodexco Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $7,185,547 modification (P00033) to contract W81K04-15-C-0001 for nutrition care management, supervisory, technical, administrative and clerical services necessary to perform nutrition care food services at multiple locations. Work will be performed in Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Irwin, California; West Point, New York; and Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $7,185,547 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

LEIDOS Inc. Mission Support Segment Services, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a one-year $7,088,170 task order (HT001118C0028) with one option period. Place of performance is among members of the indigenous Armed Forces in participating nations. This contract supports the Defense Health Agency Prevention Program as the lead office of HIV/AIDS support to partner militaries. Provides assistance to selected foreign militaries in adapting, and providing, HIV/AIDS prevention programs to include the implementation, maintenance and evaluation of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and clinical management programs. Assists selected foreign countries in developing military and culturally appropriate interventions to affect high-risk HIV/AIDS attitudes and behaviors. It also helps to integrate efforts with other US government programs and those managed by allies and the United Nations in order to augment the capability of Defense Health Agency Prevention Programs conducting HIV/AID programs on a global scale. This award was a non-competitive, sole-source contract in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405- 6(a)(1)(i)(B) – Only one source is capable of providing the supplies, or services, required at the level of quality required because the supplies or services are unique or highly specialized. The 90-day base period cost of $1,500,000 funded with fiscal 2016 through 2020 President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funds. The Defense Health Agency, Contracting Office – Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 9, 2018)

