Somerville Honored by March of Dimes

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Adrienne Somerville of the Naval Air Systems Command was recently honored at the March of Dimes’ 17th annual Heroines of Washington awards dinner. Ms. Somerville received the Public Sector Heroine Award sponsored by Dixon Hughes Goodman.

Ms. Somerville is the president of the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation. Click here to see a video of Ms. Somerville talking about the foundation and its mission.

The Nov. 2 event honored the significant contributions of eight women in the Washington, DC, region who exemplify leadership in volunteer community service.

Other winners were:

Real Estate Heroine Award: Christine Espenshade of JLL

Rising Heroine Award sponsored by EY : Rebecca Geller, Geller Law Group & Holly Seibold of M2 Academy

Professional Services Heroine Award sponsored by TSI: Molly Bauch of Accenture

Technology Heroine Award sponsored by Vencore: Terita Norton of The Aerospace Corp.

Healthcare Heroine Award: Catherine Anderson of United Healthcare

Lifetime Achievement Heroine Award: Lisa Friedlander of Activity Rocket

In addition to the awards presentation, more than 300 guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, dinner, and a silent auction. The event successfully raised $280,000 to support local March of Dimes programs including research, community services, education and advocacy to reduce the occurrence of birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality.

Since 2001, Heroines of Washington (formerly Heroines in Technology) has honored 109 “Heroines” and has raised more than $2.7 million to support the March of Dimes.

View event photos in the March of Dimes Facebook Gallery. To learn more about the event and to see the full list of finalists, click here.

