SMECO: Update Your Address Before Board Election

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s January newsletter reminds members to make sure the co-op has up-to-date contact information so that they receive materials before the board of directors’ election later this year.

Each year, SMECO conducts its annual members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes. As a customer, you are a member and have the right to vote.

How to Update Your Mailing Information

Account Manager: Click on “Sign In” at smeco.coop. Log in with your password and username. Select “Notification Preferences” from the “Notifications” drop-down menu. Update your information.

Call 1-888-440-3311 and speak to a representative.

If you have multiple account addresses, call SMECO to designate the one where you would like to receive the annual meeting ballot.

About SMECO

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.