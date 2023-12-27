SMECO Offers Energy-Saving Tips

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s December 2023 newsletter offers tips to save money by making small changes around your house.

Cold weather directly translates into higher energy usage, which results in higher energy bills. For members who want to save money, small changes can help reduce energy use during cold weather.

Keep window blinds and curtains open during the day to let in sunlight but close them at night to keep cold air out.

Heating systems account for a significant portion of a residential customer’s energy use; wear warm clothes inside and turn down the thermostat to 68 degrees.

Clean or replace the filters on your heating system monthly.

Do not set your heat pump to run in emergency heat mode or auxiliary heat mode, because the resistance heat elements cost more to operate.

Do not change your heat pump thermostat manually more than two degrees at a time. Moving the thermostat setting up by more than two degrees may cause your auxiliary heat to come on, which costs more to run.

Use bathroom exhaust fans only when needed. They pull warm air and humidity out of the house.

Keep outdoor heat pump unit free from leaves, snow, ice, and other air blockages.

Find more ways to save this winter at SMECO’s website.

You can also visit smeco.coop/outages and get tips on how to be prepared for severe weather.

About SMECO

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.