Showcase Featured Military Academies, ROTC

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer hosted the 42nd annual Service Academies and College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Showcase last month to provide students from the Fifth District who are interested in pursuing a career in the armed services the opportunity to learn more about the nomination process to one of the four service academies.

Representatives from the four service academies, the Virginia Military Institute, the Citadel, the Marion Military Institute, and local ROTC programs were in attendance to discuss the application process and answer questions from inquiring students and their parents.

Guest speakers at the event included retired US Naval Reserve CAPT Harvey Wilkinson and Naval Academy Midshipman Margaret Foulkes, a senior at the Naval Academy and previous Fifth District appointee. They shared their stories of service and their insights into the academy application process.

“Our armed services are critical to the defense of our nation – they protect us from harm, uphold our Constitution, and work to promote peace abroad,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “The four service academies provide students with a prestigious education, critical professional skills, and essential leadership experience while also granting them an opportunity to serve in uniform and defend our country. I urge all interested students to consider this excellent opportunity and to reach out to my office for assistance in applying for a service academy nomination.”

Four service academies in the US – the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point, and the Naval Academy – require a nomination from an authorized nominating source, which includes Congressman Hoyer. The fifth federal academy – the US Coast Guard Academy – does not require a nomination in order to be considered for an appointment.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to start the application process during the late spring of their junior year by contacting Congressman Hoyer’s Office. To view the application and more information, click here or call Stefanie Carey Barone at 301-843-1577.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.