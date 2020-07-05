Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to be aware of phone scammers spoofing the office.

Some residents have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming to be law enforcement officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, demanding money or gift cards with the threat of arrests.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the agency does not solicit money or gift cards, nor does the sheriff’s office call citizens with threats of arrest.

The recent scammers have also spoofed the sheriff’s office main phone of 301-475-8008 when calling.

If you receive a fraudulent call from a scammer portraying themselves as a member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, call 301-475-8008 or make a report go online at firstsheriff.com.

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff.