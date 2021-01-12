Schedule Changes for School Meal Distribution

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Changes in the schedule for curbside meal distribution, beginning with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and the month of February, have been announced.

Meals are available for St. Mary’s County public school students 18 and younger. Meals are distributed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. Meals can be picked up from any school site even if your student attends a different school. Meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack; plus, milk and/or water for each student.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, January 18, Friday’s meal bag that will be distributed on January 15, will include food for three days (Friday, Monday, and Tuesday).

On Friday, January 29, all schools will be closed for Staff Professional Development. Therefore, meal distribution on Wednesday, January 27, will include food for three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday).

Beginning the week of February 1, meal distribution will continue Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11 am to 1 pm; however, Friday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). The meal distribution schedule for Friday’s will continue until a plan has been established for students to return to in-school instruction. Once students return to in-school instruction, any changes to the meal distribution schedule will be announced.

More information can be found on the SMCPS website and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, email foodservice@smcps.org.