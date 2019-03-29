Restoration Advisory Board to Meet April 2

Patuxent River Naval Air Station has announced that the next public meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board is set for April 2, 2019.

The meeting will be held at the at the Frank Knox Building, located outside the Gate 2 entrance to NAS Pax River, at 5 pm in Room 100.

Members of the public who are interested in what the board does are always welcome to attend RAB meetings. The meetings are held just outside the base, so access to the base is not necessary. The RAB comprises community members, representatives from the US Navy, and environmental regulators. The group meets regularly to talk about the status of NAS Patuxent River’s environmental cleanup efforts and plans for action in the future. The base is always working to mitigate any impacts it has on the surrounding environment.

To get more information about NAS Patuxent River’s Installation Restoration Program or the RAB, call Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer, at 301-342-757-3343.

