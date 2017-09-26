Research Building Design Unveiled @ Oct. 13 Forum
The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center Board of Governors will host a full-day, public forum on education and innovation Oct. 13, 2017 and will unveil the design of the new Southern Maryland Research and Academic Building planned for completion on the SMHEC campus fall 2020.
The Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland is open to the public. Community participation is sought on how these roles will develop for the economic benefit of the region. Topics cover a wide range of aspects of how education, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial-ism combine. The day of speakers and panel discussions on these topics include defense, community, and educational leaders.
The forum will be held in the Center Hall of Building 2 at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center campus at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619. The agenda can be found here.
Registration is $25 before Oct. 11, 2017, and $30 after. Lunch, refreshments and all program information are included. Dress is business casual. Register here. St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce is assisting with this event by taking reservations and payment. To pay by a method other than PayPal, that is, to pay by Visa or MasterCard, please call the Chamber office, 301-737-3001. To pay by check, payable to “St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce,” please send to St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce, 44200 Airport Rd., Suite B, California, MD 20619.
The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center was founded and built its stellar reputation serving the federal government workforce. SMHEC expanded that tradition into providing advanced educational opportunities in education and health care as well. SMHEC has conferred more than 2,000 graduate degrees in 80 programs from 10 institutions, more than 400 baccalaureates, and 63 graduate certificates.
Two undergraduate engineering degree programs in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park were added recently. The latest addition is a masters program in robotics engineering taught at both College Park and SMHEC and supported by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
The new 84,000-square-foot USM Southern Maryland Research and Academic Building will add a research capability to the center’s offerings. The building further reflects a new operations partnership between SMHEC and the University System of Maryland.
The Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland seeks to increase awareness of the new capabilities and potential associated with the building and partnership. The forum additionally offers the SMHEC Board of Governors an opportunity to gather public input on the future of the new research facility and the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center as well.
This forum focuses on Education, Technology and Innovation, to be tied into a regional message by opening keynote speaker Tom Sadowski, vice chancellor for economic development at the University System of Maryland. There will be breakouts around these topics with feedback offered at the end of the forum. Click here for details. See the schedule below.
To learn more about the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center visit their Leader Member page. SMHEC is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD 20619; 301-737-2500.
Agenda: Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland
0800: Networking, refreshments and registration
0830: Mr. Joe Anderson, SMHEC BoG President: Welcome and Introduction: Dean Darryll Pines
0840: Dr. Darryll Pines, Dean Clark School of Engineering – Research Arm of the new building
0900: Cooper Carry – Report on the Third Building using Virtual Reality
0935: Educational Relevance in Southern Maryland– Dr. Janice Walthour
0935: Panel: The Vital Importance of Educators in Southern Maryland
- CAPT Barbara Ives, USN (ret) – Moderator (CSM)
- Dr. Michael Wick – Provost SMCM
- Dr. Maureen Murphy – President of CSM
- Dr. Ben Latigo – Academic Officer SMHEC
- Mr. Scott Smith – Superintendent SMCPS
- Mr. Steve Cricchi – NAVAIR University
- Mrs. Mary Joy Hurlburt – President St. Mary’s Ryken High School
1040: Break
1050: Technological Relevance in Southern Maryland – Tom Sanders – CEO
1105: Panel: The Growing Technological Bow-wave
- Mr. Pierre Thuot – Moderator (SMHEC BoG)
- CAPT John Slaughter, USN (ret) – Avion UAV
- RAdm Steve Eastberg, USN (ret) – Smartronix – (Aero Maryland)
- Mr. Tom Jarboe – Ausley Associates – International Trade (SMC)
- Mr. Chris Kaselemis – St. Mary’s County Economic Development
- Dr. Christine Bergmark – Soil Conservation
- Dr. Regina Faden – St. Mary’s County Tourism Commission member
1210: Lunch
1300: Keynote: The Challenge Ahead – Mr. Tom Sadowski – USM Economic Development
1330: The Innovation Ecosystem – Mr. Paul Ausley – CEO Ausley Associates
1345: Panel: Fostering Innovation
- CAPT Michelle Guidry, USN (ret) – Moderator (SMHEC BoG)
- Mr. Mike Colina – former CEO of RMC (SMHEC BoG)
- Ms. Wynne Briscoe – Vice Chair, St. Mary’s County Economic Development
- CEDS Plan Vice Chair
- CAPT Matt Scassero, USN (ret) – UMD UAS Test Site
- Mr. Mike Cooper, Esq. – Technology Transfer and SMIT
- Mr. Tom Luginbill – CSM Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute
- COL Jamie Rosado, USMC (ret) – Smartronix Healthcare IT Lead
1450: Cookie Break
1500: Breakouts – Sense of community requirements against the backdrop of the new building and new capabilities
- Educational – Ms. Barbara Ives – Role of Educators in Community thought Leadership
- Technology – Mr. Pierre Thuot – Dealing with rapidly morphing capability
- Innovation – CAPT Michelle Guidry – How to capture the entrepreneurial Edge
1615: Report from Breakout Groups and general discussion
1700: Adjourn