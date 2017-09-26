Research Building Design Unveiled @ Oct. 13 Forum

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center Board of Governors will host a full-day, public forum on education and innovation Oct. 13, 2017 and will unveil the design of the new Southern Maryland Research and Academic Building planned for completion on the SMHEC campus fall 2020.

The Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland is open to the public. Community participation is sought on how these roles will develop for the economic benefit of the region. Topics cover a wide range of aspects of how education, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial-ism combine. The day of speakers and panel discussions on these topics include defense, community, and educational leaders.

The forum will be held in the Center Hall of Building 2 at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center campus at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619. The agenda can be found here.

Registration is $25 before Oct. 11, 2017, and $30 after. Lunch, refreshments and all program information are included. Dress is business casual. Register here. St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce is assisting with this event by taking reservations and payment. To pay by a method other than PayPal, that is, to pay by Visa or MasterCard, please call the Chamber office, 301-737-3001. To pay by check, payable to “St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce,” please send to St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce, 44200 Airport Rd., Suite B, California, MD 20619.

The Southern Maryland Higher Education Center was founded and built its stellar reputation serving the federal government workforce. SMHEC expanded that tradition into providing advanced educational opportunities in education and health care as well. SMHEC has conferred more than 2,000 graduate degrees in 80 programs from 10 institutions, more than 400 baccalaureates, and 63 graduate certificates.

Two undergraduate engineering degree programs in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park were added recently. The latest addition is a masters program in robotics engineering taught at both College Park and SMHEC and supported by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

The new 84,000-square-foot USM Southern Maryland Research and Academic Building will add a research capability to the center’s offerings. The building further reflects a new operations partnership between SMHEC and the University System of Maryland.

The Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland seeks to increase awareness of the new capabilities and potential associated with the building and partnership. The forum additionally offers the SMHEC Board of Governors an opportunity to gather public input on the future of the new research facility and the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center as well.

This forum focuses on Education, Technology and Innovation, to be tied into a regional message by opening keynote speaker Tom Sadowski, vice chancellor for economic development at the University System of Maryland. There will be breakouts around these topics with feedback offered at the end of the forum. Click here for details. See the schedule below.

To learn more about the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center visit their Leader Member page. SMHEC is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD 20619; 301-737-2500.

Agenda: Community Forum – the Roles of Education and Innovation in Southern Maryland

0800: Networking, refreshments and registration

0830: Mr. Joe Anderson, SMHEC BoG President: Welcome and Introduction: Dean Darryll Pines

0840: Dr. Darryll Pines, Dean Clark School of Engineering – Research Arm of the new building

0900: Cooper Carry – Report on the Third Building using Virtual Reality

0935: Educational Relevance in Southern Maryland– Dr. Janice Walthour

0935: Panel: The Vital Importance of Educators in Southern Maryland

CAPT Barbara Ives, USN (ret) – Moderator (CSM)

Dr. Michael Wick – Provost SMCM

Dr. Maureen Murphy – President of CSM

Dr. Ben Latigo – Academic Officer SMHEC

Mr. Scott Smith – Superintendent SMCPS

Mr. Steve Cricchi – NAVAIR University

Mrs. Mary Joy Hurlburt – President St. Mary’s Ryken High School

1040: Break

1050: Technological Relevance in Southern Maryland – Tom Sanders – CEO

1105: Panel: The Growing Technological Bow-wave

Mr. Pierre Thuot – Moderator (SMHEC BoG)

CAPT John Slaughter, USN (ret) – Avion UAV

RAdm Steve Eastberg, USN (ret) – Smartronix – (Aero Maryland)

Mr. Tom Jarboe – Ausley Associates – International Trade (SMC)

Mr. Chris Kaselemis – St. Mary’s County Economic Development

Dr. Christine Bergmark – Soil Conservation

Dr. Regina Faden – St. Mary’s County Tourism Commission member

1210: Lunch

1300: Keynote: The Challenge Ahead – Mr. Tom Sadowski – USM Economic Development

1330: The Innovation Ecosystem – Mr. Paul Ausley – CEO Ausley Associates

1345: Panel: Fostering Innovation

CAPT Michelle Guidry, USN (ret) – Moderator (SMHEC BoG)

Mr. Mike Colina – former CEO of RMC (SMHEC BoG)

Ms. Wynne Briscoe – Vice Chair, St. Mary’s County Economic Development

CEDS Plan Vice Chair

CAPT Matt Scassero, USN (ret) – UMD UAS Test Site

Mr. Mike Cooper, Esq. – Technology Transfer and SMIT

Mr. Tom Luginbill – CSM Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute

COL Jamie Rosado, USMC (ret) – Smartronix Healthcare IT Lead

1450: Cookie Break

1500: Breakouts – Sense of community requirements against the backdrop of the new building and new capabilities

Educational – Ms. Barbara Ives – Role of Educators in Community thought Leadership

Technology – Mr. Pierre Thuot – Dealing with rapidly morphing capability

Innovation – CAPT Michelle Guidry – How to capture the entrepreneurial Edge

1615: Report from Breakout Groups and general discussion

1700: Adjourn