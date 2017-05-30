Public Input Sought on FDR Phase 3

Residents of St. Mary’s County are invited to provide input and offer their thoughts and concerns about Phase 3 of the redevelopment of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park at a public meeting at 6 pm June 7, 2017. The meeting is being held on behalf of the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and will be held in the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 (Braddock Hall). The station’s address is 46900 S. Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park.

County staff will offer information that has been provided during the plans, created by the Department of Public Works and Transportation with the help of engineering consultant A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. The two organizations are preparing design plans for the extension of FDR Boulevard, from Maryland Route 237 (Chancellor’s Run Road) to Pegg Road.

This phase of the project, Phase 3, is about 1.8 miles long and is being designed to limit traffic speeds through the residential areas with the use of traffic calming features such as narrow travel lanes, roundabouts, raised medians, and pedestrian refuge areas. The extension of the road will also include sidewalks, landscaping, crosswalks, lighting, and bicycle lanes or shoulder for bicycle access.

Anyone who has questions or comments about the meeting can contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3525, for more information. If a resident cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide comment, that citizen can also call that same phone number.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities can be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. *1342.

