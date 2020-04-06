Project at Lawrence Hayden Road Completed
Photo courtesy www.stmarysmd.com
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation has completed construction to relocate the section of Lawrence Hayden Road between Airport View Drive and Primevere Drive in Hollywood, MD.
Drivers should be aware a new traffic pattern has been established and will open to the public on April 9, 2020.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73560.
In other county news:
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown to consider adoption of:
- Constant Yield Tax Rate
- LUGM Advertising Fee
- Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees
- Recreation & Parks Wicomico Golf Fees
- Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad Rescue Tax
- FY2021 Recommended Budget
Public hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.
Due to social distancing guidelines at this time, the public hearings will not be open to the public. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:
- Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com
- Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650
- Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing
- Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com before 5 pm Thursday, April 16, 2020
To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700