Project at Lawrence Hayden Road Completed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy www.stmarysmd.com

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation has completed construction to relocate the section of Lawrence Hayden Road between Airport View Drive and Primevere Drive in Hollywood, MD.

Drivers should be aware a new traffic pattern has been established and will open to the public on April 9, 2020.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73560.

In other county news:

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown to consider adoption of:

Constant Yield Tax Rate

LUGM Advertising Fee

Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees

Recreation & Parks Wicomico Golf Fees

Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad Rescue Tax

FY2021 Recommended Budget

Public hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

Due to social distancing guidelines at this time, the public hearings will not be open to the public. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com before 5 pm Thursday, April 16, 2020

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700