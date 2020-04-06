April 6, 2020

Project at Lawrence Hayden Road Completed

Lawrence Hayden Road
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation has completed construction to relocate the section of Lawrence Hayden Road between Airport View Drive and Primevere Drive in Hollywood, MD.

Drivers should be aware a new traffic pattern has been established and will open to the public on April 9, 2020.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73560.

In other county news:

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge St., Leonardtown to consider adoption of:

  • Constant Yield Tax Rate
  • LUGM Advertising Fee
  • Recreation & Parks Activity Fund Fees
  • Recreation & Parks Wicomico Golf Fees
  • Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad Rescue Tax
  • FY2021 Recommended Budget

Public hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

Due to social distancing guidelines at this time, the public hearings will not be open to the public. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

  • Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com
  • Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650
  • Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing
  • Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com before 5 pm Thursday, April 16, 2020

 

