Pop In to See New Pop-Up Exhibit

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Historic St. Mary’s City is currently hosting a new pop-up exhibition, Rightfully Hers, until August 31.

Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today. The exhibit is from the National Archives.

Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.

“The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the US Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” said Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson.

In honor of Maryland’s first woman to request the vote in 1648, Margaret Brent, Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to be able to share the further struggle of women voters. The pop-up exhibit is located inside the visitor center at Historic St. Mary’s City at 18751 Hogaboom Lane.

For information on the museum or the exhibit, contact 240-895-4990 or email Info@DigsHistory.org. Visitor center hours of operation are currently 10 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday.

Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.

The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.