Piney Point Museum Starts Winter Hours

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Starting Nov. 1, 2019, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point and the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point will switch to their winter hours.

The museums will be open from noon to 4 pm Nov. 1 through March 24.

Upcoming events

St. Clement’s Island Museum Holiday Open House

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point

Noon-4 pm Dec. 1

Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or 301-769-2222

Enjoy children’s activities, music, and more family fun at the opening of the holiday exhibit inside the museum. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Free admission, refreshments, kid’s games and face painting, activities, and fun with trains and dolls. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum from noon to 2 pm. Dr. Thomas Gerard, first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will talk about his property. COSMIC Flute Orchestra performing from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. The fun open house kicks off the museum’s Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit that runs Dec. 1 to Jan. 5. Enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls, classic trains, and other retro toys.

A Retro Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Holiday Open House

44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point

Noon-4 pm Dec. 1

Facebook.com/1836Light or 301-994-1471

This will be the opening of the “throwback” holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters in retro style with family and kids activities and refreshments. Free admission. Experience vintage pet photos with SOMD Pin-ups for Paws, enjoy a Christmas story-time and photos with Buddy the Elf. Whether you recall the bubble lights on your parent’s Christmas tree, the neighbor’s huge blown-mold lawn displays, or the vintage dishes that came out for holiday dinners, the exhibit has your cup of nostalgia and (and eggnog).

Month-long holiday exhibits at both musems continue until Jan. 5. Regular admission will apply.

