Pilot Promotes Flight for Young Eagles

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, January 19, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Daniel Hammer of Lusby has hit a milestone. The pilot has given free demonstration airplane rides to more than 100 young people as he participates in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program. The program aims to introduce a new generation of young people to the world of flight.

Mr. Hammer is one of more than 50,000 volunteers across the world who donate their time and aircraft to the effort. In the program, pilots explain how to safely operate airplanes and introduce the principles of flight before the short trips. After the flight, young people become official Young Eagles. Also, the names of pilots and participants are included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” permanently on display in the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., and online through the Young Eagles website. Once a young person becomes a Young Eagle, he or she also has access to an online pilot training course, made possible by Sporty’s Pilot Shops, which is located in Batavia, Ohio.

Young Eagles was created by the Experimental Aircraft Association in July 1992 and through it, more than 2 million young people, primarily between the ages of 8 and 17, have flown with pilots. The worldwide organization has 190,000 members who enjoy all facets of recreational flight. The goal of the Young Eagles program is to allow young people to experience positive and exciting activities and discover the possibilities that are available to them in the world of aviation.

For more information on EAA and Young Eagles, visit www.youngeagles.org. For more information on the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 478 of Southern Maryland, visit its website here. The group meets regularly at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700