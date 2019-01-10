Pax Partnership Announces New Leadership

The Patuxent Partnership has announced it has New Leadership for the new year. The 2019 Board of Directors has been appointed, with five new members and returning members to fill the slate of officers and board members.

The new members of the board of directors are Heidi Fleming, Mike DeManss, Tom Phelan, Gary Kessler, and Linda Vassallo.

The 2019 board is led by the new president, Bert Johnston, who succeeds Gene Townsend.

Mr. Johnston is a retired naval test pilot and US Navy rear admiral. His 32 years of service included assignments as the vice commander for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and commander of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division. He also spent time as the Navy’s chief test pilot.

The 2019 Board of Directors has representatives from government, industry, and academia, all supporting TPP’s mission to foster collaboration between those three entities, therefore advancing technology development, technology transfer, STEM education in the public school and secondary education, and workforce development in Southern Maryland.

The full slate of board members for 2019 is as follows:

Bert Johnston, President

Jackie Marsteller, Vice President

Kal Leikach, Secretary

Ray Wernecke, Treasurer

Board members are:

Chuck Angus

Rebecca Bridgett

Mike DeManss

Steve Eastburg

Heidi Fleming

Tracy Harris

Mike Johnston

Gary Kessler

Tom Phelan

Ed Rule

Frank Schenk

Gene Townsend

Linda Vassallo

Michael Wick

Bonnie M. Green is Executive Director of the organization, and Leslie Taylor is the Department of Defense liaison, a non-voting member.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.