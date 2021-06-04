Open House Set at Drayden Schoolhouse

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will offer free open houses for visitors at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden one Saturday a month from 11 am to 2 pm.

Dates of the open houses include June 5, June 19 and 20 (special hours for Juneteenth), July 3, August 7, September 4, and October 2.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved, one-room African-American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African-American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African-American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus, and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours may contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the open houses, programs, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.