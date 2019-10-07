Navy Tests Its Newest Firepower

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, October 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords tested its Naval Strike Missile last week in the Pacific, reports CNN. The NSM is a sea-skimming cruise missile that is difficult to spot on radar and can maneuver to avoid enemy defenses. Analysts say it helps even the equation in that region, where China has been increasing its missile arsenal.

Marine Corps commandant Gen. David Berger is considering major changes to the reenlistment process and a retention policy that focuses on talent not promotion, reports Marine Corps Times. Gen. Berger, speaking at the Heritage Foundation, said he wants the corps to work more closely with the Navy to defend ships, reports Defense One.

The Coast Guard is loosening its rules on tattoos, reports Navy Times. “The new tattoo policy will expand our recruiting candidate pool and provide those already serving in the Coast Guard with a few new options,” said Jason Vanderhaden, master chief petty officer.

The US National Geospatial Intelligence Agency wants to know if the MQ-25 Stingray tanker drone could be transformed into an unmanned maritime intelligence platform using a modular sensor pod, reports The Drive.

Shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries has been accused of falsifying tests and certifications on stealth coatings of its submarines “that put American lives at risk,” reports Task & Purpose.

Iran and the US have one month to get to the negotiating table, France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned, suggesting that Tehran’s plan to increase its nuclear activities in November could spark renewed tension in the Middle East.

Timothy Cahill has been appointed as senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International and a corporate officer, reports Yahoo Finance. Mr. Cahill succeeds Richard Edwards, who will become strategic advisor to the CEO.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, Texas, reports Military Times. The museum foundation is also working with the Texas’ congressional delegation to create a monument in the nation’s capital for Medal of Honor recipients.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Military Bowl, which will see two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference face off on Dec. 27, reports Patch.com. Kickoff is set for noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

CNN reports that the world’s largest offshore wind farm is nearly complete. It is located about 75 miles off the east coast of Great Britain.

Mayflower Wind announced last week it submitted bids to build an offshore wind farm about 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, reports Houston Chronicle.

Some Maryland lawmakers are challenging the proposed cashless toll plan in Maryland, reports Maryland Matters. They ask the Maryland Transportation Authority to halt a transition to cashless tolling until several concerns can be addressed.

Two more Maryland Transportation Authority open houses remain on the state’s proposals for another Chesapeake Bay crossing, reports WTOP. A study searching for the best place for another possible bridge across the bay is focused on three locations in Anne Arundel County.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded an $18,351,068 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide engineering and technical services for integrated communications and information systems radio communications on various Navy ships in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%) and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2029. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,351,068 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0003).

General Atomics, San Diego, California, is awarded a $12,255,842 modification (P00019) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0006). This modification increases the level of effort for repair of repairables (ROR) and technical assistance. ROR includes efforts and materials required to inspect and repair or remanufacture unserviceable repairable components that are provided to the contractor as government furnished property and return the electromagnetic aircraft launch systems (EMALS) and advanced arresting gear (AAG) repairable items to a fully operational status. Technical assistance includes the necessary services to provide “on-call/on-site” emergency repairs. Repair services and technical assistance will also be provided for EMALS and AAG shipboard systems. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi (55%); San Diego, California (35%); Norfolk, Virginia (6%); Waltham, Massachusetts (2%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1%); and San Leandro, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,255,842 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

KBRwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $7,142,371 modification (0001 49) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0061 for logistics support services, maintenance, supply and care of supplies in storage. Work will be performed in Waegwan, South Korea, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $600,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $75,742,842 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) to exercise options for the accomplishment of class services for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program. This option exercise is for class services for the LCS program. Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems will provide expert design, planning and material support services for LCS-class ship construction. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Moorestown, New Jersey (27%); Washington, District of Columbia (22%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,138,265 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

