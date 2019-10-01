Navy Says Goodbye to the ‘Blueberries’

The Type I Navy Working Uniform, called the “blueberry,” will no longer be authorized for wear, reports Stars and Stripes. Blueberries are being discontinued today, Oct. 1, after an 11-year run.

The US 2nd Fleet fired RADM Erik Ross, commander of the Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 2, last week, reports Navy Times. Officials say it is in connection with an “alleged off-duty incident.” Army Brig. Gen. David Hamilton was relieved from his position as the deputy chief of staff for operations of NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, reports Army Times. This followed an investigation into misconduct.

A parade in Beijing today will show off China’s newest weapons, reports The Washington Post. The large event will highlight China’s military power and mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

A Japanese defense report underscores that country’s fear of being targeted by North Korea, reports Navy Times. Its reaction to the North’s recent tests contrasts with a low-key response from the US.

A permanent base in Alaska is being considered, reports Navy Times. Officials say melting sea ice, increased shipping, and shifting defense priorities are factors in deciding whether the US will establish a facility in the Bering Sea region.

Syria has demanded the immediate withdrawal of American and Turkish forces from the country, reports The Associated Press, and said his government reserves the right to defend its territory in any way necessary if they remain.

Teams at Shaw Air Force Base briefly controlled the Air Force’s assets in the Middle East on Saturday. The Washington Post reports the Combined Air and Space Operations Center was moved from Qatar to South Carolina. It was the first time US command and control had been moved out of the region since the center was established in Saudi Arabia in 1991.

Boeing has notified the Federal Aviation Administration of structural cracking in certain 737 planes, prompting the FAA to order inspections of the planes, reports The Hill.

A survey of nearly 7,000 members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars reveals that 74% say they have seen improvements at their local VA health center, reports Military.com.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk detailed what’s next for his mighty would-be rocket, the Starship Mk1, that could one day ferry humans to Mars, reports CNET. He outlined his plans for interplanetary travel over the weekend at his company’s plant in south Texas, reports Space.com.

Hundreds of Maryland laws go into effect today spanning issues from criminal justice reform to election law to medical cannabis, reports Capital News Service.

Most Americans are unprepared for next year’s federal REAL ID deadline and a study by the US Travel Association says millions of travelers could be barred from boarding aircraft a year from now because they don’t have the proper identification, reports WTOP News.

The invasive lanternfly started creeping into Maryland last year, causing state officials to sound the alarm. The Maryland Department of Agriculture said small populations of lanternflies have been found in upper northeast Maryland, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Contracts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Oakbrook, Illinois, was awarded an $11,682,025 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2020. Fiscal 2019 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,682,025 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-19-C-0062).

Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $8,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for management, labor, equipment and material necessary for repair by replacing sanitary lines and sanitary sewer system. Eleven bids were solicited with two received. Work will be performed in St. Frederick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2022. Fiscal 2019 firm-fixed-price funds in the amount of $8,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-19-F-1295).

Iridium Satellite LLC, Tempe, Arizona, was awarded a non-competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, HC1013-19-D-0005, for technical enhancements and lifecycle upgrades to the existing Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) Gateway equipment, servers, and network infrastructure. The place of performance at the contractor’s facility located in Virginia, Arizona, and the EMSS Gateway facility. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $76,000,000. In accordance with the pre-solicitation notice posted to FedBizOpps on July 20, 2018, a proposal was solicited directly from Iridium Satellite LLC on a sole-source basis under the statutory authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The period of performance is a 12 month base period, Sept. 28, 2019, through Sept. 27, 2020, with four 12-month option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (HC1013-19-D-0005).

North American Security Inc., Landover Hills, Maryland, was awarded a five-month base period plus four one-year options and one six-month extension firm fixed labor contract (HHM402-19-C-0061) with a ceiling of $15,030,401 to provide National Capital Region armed security guards support services. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of Sept. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,325,172 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was awarded through a small business set-aside and eight offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

TM3 Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,632,769 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable hybrid contract. The contract will provide administrative, technical and professional services for the effective management and operation of Joint Service Provider’s (JSP) software maintenance licenses and renewals. The contractor will manage software maintenance licenses and renewals to improve on-time software maintenance renewal, purchase software maintenance renewals and licenses on behalf of JSP, reduce maintenance costs through co-terming and synching products from the same manufacturer, and improve software asset management compliance by linking the JSP Supported Products List (SPL) to a software license/maintenance management tool. Work performance will take place primarily in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, Mark Center and Crystal City, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,632,769 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-C-0165).

Sprint Communications Co. L.P., doing business as Sprint, Reston, Virginia (N00244-19-D-0013); and Manhattan Telecommunications Corp., doing business as MetTel, New York, New York (N00244-19-D-0014), are awarded an estimated $993,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for wireless services and devices in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, other Department of Defense agencies, and federal agencies. The contract will include a base period, Sept. 30-Nov. 7, 2019, due to an on-ramp to the existing Spiral 3 Wireless Services multi-agency contracts with three one-year option periods which if exercised, the total value of this contract will be $993,500,000. The program ceiling amount is $993,500,000. The contract line item numbers (CLIN) amounts are not firm individual ceilings, but are rather representative of the program amount for administrative purposes. Therefore, if the amounts stated on a given CLIN are not utilized in a given year, they shall be available for subsequent option periods if exercised. The whole unobligated program ceiling amount remains available throughout the life of the contract until such time as the amount becomes obligated. Work is expected to be completed by November 2019; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by November 2022. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the US and percentage of work cannot be determined at this time. Annual fiscal year operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated ($5,000 on each of the two contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded an $84,577,989 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of the basic training command for Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado. The contract also contains two unexercised options and six planned modifications, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $106,789,165. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a new basic training command schoolhouse and includes a combat training tank complex. An addition to the existing operational storage and distribution facility is also included, along with renovations to two buildings and demolition of 19 buildings. The options, if exercised, provide for a boat support facility and a medical facility renovation and addition. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for furniture, fixtures, audiovisual equipment, and physical security equipment. Work will be performed in Coronado, California, and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $84,577,989 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 11 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-19-C-1238).

EMCube Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $67,371,583 mixed contract type containing both cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price line items to provide services for the U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon System programs and the United Kingdom Dreadnought programs. Specifically, this procurement will provide systems engineering and training support; orientation and culture awareness training; security engineering; independent system safety and surety support; Trident training to the United Kingdom Royal Navy; leadership training for Strategic Systems Programs and Field Activities; Ship Submersible Guided Nuclear support and life extension II (LE2) system support. Work will be performed at Alexandria, Virginia (60%); Washington, District of Columbia (20%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Silverdale, Washington (5%); United Kingdom (4%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal year 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,554,770 will be obligated and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $462,785 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-20-C-0009).

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N64498-19-D-4038); NDI Engineering Co., Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-19-D-4039); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-19-D-4040); LPI Technical Services Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-19-D-4041); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania (N64498-19-D-4042); Tecnico Corp., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-19-D-4043); and Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-19-D-4044), were each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-priced ordering provisions for engineering and technical services to support Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s (NSWCPD), Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) modernization programs. Delphinus Engineering Inc. was awarded a $62,366,080 contract. NDI Engineering Co. was awarded a $55,325,516 contract. Q.E.D. Systems Inc. was awarded a $50,780,791 contract. LPI Technical Services Inc. was awarded a $58,966,325 contract. Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc. was awarded a $62,697,337 contract. Tecnico Corp. was awarded a $56,143,802 contract. Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. was awarded a $59,386,372 contract. The mission of the NSWCPD HM&E Division is to transition HM&E machinery technology to the Navy active/reserve fleet and to support various sponsors for Navy modernization programs. This requires development and execution of various ship changes (SC), specialty trade industrial and prototype engineering support, and ship alterations to upgrade and maintain in a more cost-effective and timely manner the system/equipment readiness of various Navy HM&E and electronic systems. The Navy modernization program provides a full spectrum of industrial specialty trades and technical support encompassing all phases of the alteration/SC installation process. These services are accomplished in whole or in phases that minimize interruption in ship operating schedules while maximizing the capacity of type commander and Naval Sea Systems Command agencies to upgrade and modernize HM&E and electronic systems. Work will be performed at various Navy bases, shipyards, repair facilities and contractor facilities in the continental U.S. and overseas. Work performed under this multiple-award contract will contain a five-year ordering period and is expected to be complete by September 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $483,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year (10 US Code 2410(a) authority will be invoked at time of award for the fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding.) The total value of all task orders issued under these multiple-award contracts, when combined, shall not exceed the value of the highest proposal received. The guaranteed minimum for each contract awarded is $10,000. These contracts were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities website as a total small business set-aside, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 27, 2019)

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Anaheim, California, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $48,747,332 contract modification (P00020) to exercise an option to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-18-C-0001), and award two new procurement contract line item numbers (CLIN) to provide support in the acquisition and engineering of both on-board and off-board FTI systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (27%); Washington, District of Columbia (4%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3%); Norfolk, Virginia (2%); Laurel, Maryland (2%); Silverdale, Washington (2%); Barrow-In-Furness, England (1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $1,625,928; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $30,109,163; fiscal 2019 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $12,119; and fiscal 2020 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $2,039,000 are being obligated on this award. Strategic Systems Programs, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $43,889,245 firm-fixed-price delivery order N0002419F5637 under previously awarded contract N00024-15-D-5217 for 281 Technical Insertion Sixteen (TI-16) Common Display System (CDS) Variant A water-cooled and air-cooled production consoles. CDS is a set of watch station consoles designed to support the implementation of Open Architecture in Navy combat systems. The TI-16 CDS is the next evolution in the CDS family and consists of a three-eyed horizontal display console. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy (64%); Coast Guard (2%); and the governments of South Korea (28%); and Japan (6%). Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be complete by March 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) (Navy); fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement, Navy (OPN); fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and governments of South Korea and Japan funding in the amount of $43,356,682, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding: Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (South Korea) $12,650,960 (29%); fiscal 2019 OPN $8,283,690 (19%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy (SCN) $7,752,076 (18%); fiscal 2018 SCN $4,222,532 (10%); fiscal 2016 SCN $2,956,338 (7%); FMS (Japan) $2,612,224 (6%); fiscal 2019 RDT&E $2,057,016 (5%); fiscal 2018 OPN $1,997,434 (5%); fiscal 2019 weapons procurement, Navy (WPN) $561,332 (1%); fiscal 2018 WPN $263,080 (less than 1%). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $33,594,304 for cost-plus-fixed-fee job order N6339419F0043 under previously awarded blanket order agreement N6339416G0006 for providing in-service engineering; design; integration; test and evaluation; software development, logistics product development and distribution; configuration management and training support of the Littoral Combat Ship, Freedom variant combat system initiatives for Naval Sea Systems Command. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (52%); Baltimore, Maryland (20%); Arlington, Virginia (12%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (7%); Jacksonville, Florida (6%); Orlando, Florida (1%); Berlin, New Jersey (1%); Clearwater, Florida, and Charlottesville, Virginia (combined 1%), and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and 2019 and 2018 other procurement (Navy), funding of $3,006,539 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funding of $928,008 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This job order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c) (1), this contract was non-competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,468,348 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004). This modification exercises the option to continue lab infrastructure activities in support of F-35 system integration labs. In addition, this modification provides administration, maintenance and preparation of F-35 labs to test updated or corrected software and hardware configurations across the F-35 platform. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (30%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Non-US Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $5,424,586 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Asturian-Consigli JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N4008519F7139 at $25,737,473 under a small business, design build/design bid build general construction multiple award construction contract for the envelope repair of Building 261 and 1539 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides for envelope repairs to the facility to provide a long-term solution for effective water penetration resistance. The project also includes fire protection upgrades to the facility to comply with applicable criteria and the removal of the existing 165-ton stiff leg derrick, associated support machinery, and associated utilities. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $25,737,473 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1124).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $16,460,896 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of reserve training center complex at Joint Expeditionary Base, Little Creek, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The work to be performed will provide low-rise reinforced concrete and a steel framed building will be of permanent construction with masonry exterior walls and gypsum board interior walls, concrete floors, and pile foundation. The joint reserve center areas include an assembly hall, classrooms, medical exam rooms, conference room, storage, crews lounge, administrative areas, recruiting office, toilets/locker room/showers, janitorial space, and mechanical equipment spaces. The Marine Corps exclusive use areas include active duty administrative offices, unit conference space, administrative space, supply/storage areas, recruiting space, armory, shops for communications equipment maintenance, multi-media/local area network control center, NEXGEN secure and equipment room, firearm training simulator, training aids storage, exercise and double locker room area. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,460,896 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9061).

Diversified Service Contracting Inc., Dunn, North Carolina, is awarded a $13,186,727 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification to extend the period of performance under an IDIQ contract for small base operations support at Patuxent River. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $97,003,688. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management, supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform pest services, grounds services, janitorial services, and transportation services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland. This extension covers the period from October 2019 to September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $13,186,727 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the period of the contract extension. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-11-D-3020).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,004,622 modification (P00006) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004). This modification provides additional contractor support to increase the development flight test aircraft capacity for F-35 test. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (80%); and Edwards Air Force Base, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps); and non-US Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $8,004,622 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($6,579,479; 82%); and non-US DoD participants ($1,425,143; 18%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The MITRE Corp., Bedford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $451,345,707 cost reimbursement option contract for services. This contract provides for support to the Air Force from MITRE as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center Federally-Funded Research and Development Center. Work will be performed in Bedford, Massachusetts; McLean, Virginia, and various locations throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental US, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $327,003 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

AT&T Government Solutions, Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,615,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Tyndall Air Force Base Supplement Communications Recovery Effort (TSCR). This effort is for relief in rebuilding Tyndall AFB, a disaster area due to Hurricane Michael. The TSCR is to complete the holistic communication infrastructure and IT services restoration effort by delivering a modernized Wide Area Network and Base Area Network delivery solution. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 25, 2020. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,615,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-19-F-0153).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,496,295 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Mercury Program, a top secret/special compartmented information special access program. The overall objective of the program is to research electronic warfare. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2021. This award is being awarded to the subject contractor under limited competition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-C-7926).

Thales Defense and Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 Helmet Mounted Integrated Targeting System interim contractor support. This contract provides for repairs of the F-16 Helmet Mounted Integrated Targeting System and assistance in starting up the organic depot repair program. Work will be performed at Clarksburg, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 Air National Guard procurement funds in the amount of $1,067,222 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-19-D-0019).

STS Systems Support LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $7,326,508 firm-fixed-price contract for Pre-Award Acquisition Liaison Support (PALS) services. This contract provides support to the Air Force Medical Service missions by providing performance based, non-personal, professional advisory and assistance for PALS services in support of the pre-award phase of the acquisition lifecycle. The contract provides guidance and assistance to Program Managers and contracting officer representatives (COR) in the course of developing, preparing, writing, reviewing and editing pre-solicitation documentation and any other documents appropriate for each particular requirement. The contractor shall assist the COR in creating acquisition/contract status program management review briefings and generate documentation that complies with federal regulations and policies. Work will be performed at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Falls Church, Virginia; and Ft. Detrick, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 29, 2023. This award is the result of a Direct 8(a) Native American Small Business acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,023,161 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8003-19-C-A019).

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a $32,636,024 modification (P00148) to a 50-year base contract (SP0600-09-C-8256) with no option periods for an increase to the water and wastewater utility service charge at Fort Meade, Maryland. This is a fixed-price with prospective-price-redetermination contract. Locations of performance are Maryland and New Jersey, with a July 31, 2060, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2060 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0022); Emagine IT Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0023); Logistics Management Institute (LMI), McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0024); Management Systems International LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0025); and QED Group LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0026), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum amount of $300,000,000. This requirement will provide assessment, monitoring, and evaluation to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The Functional Category 1 award provides security cooperation support consisting of support to security cooperation programs and initiatives. Some activities included are: support to planning, program design, execution, administration, and implementation of security cooperation initiatives; justify, manage, and utilize assigned program resources, including budget and personnel; manage stakeholder communications; monitor deliverables. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon and Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal 2019 funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Sept. 29, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lukos LLC, Tampa, Florida (HQ0034-19-D-0027); McKellar Corp., Virginia Beach, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0028); Skybridge Tactical LLC, Tampa, Florida (HQ0034-19-D-0029); Vysnova Partners Inc., Landover, Maryland (HQ0034-19-D-0030); Commonwealth Trading Partners Inc. (CTP), Alexandria, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0031); and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, Gainesville, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0032), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum amount of $150,000,000. This requirement will provide assessment, monitoring, and evaluation (AM&E) to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The Functional Category 2 award provides AM&E training including planning, developing, and conducting training on security cooperation AM&E topics, including AM&E of security cooperation, and institutional capacity building/defense institution building. The contractor shall provide training venues, as required. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon and Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal 2019 funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Sept. 29, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cedar International Services, Tampa, Florida (HQ0034-19-D-0033); Commonwealth Trading Partners Inc. (CTP), Alexandria, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0034); Lukos LLC, Tampa, Florida (HQ0034-19-D-0035); PBG Consulting LLC, McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0036); and Vysnova Partners Inc. Landover, Maryland (HQ0034-19-D-0037), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum amount of $150,000,000. This requirement will provide assessment, monitoring, and evaluation (AM&E) to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The Functional Category 3 award provides AM&E evaluations including of designing, and conducting evaluations of the efficiency and effectiveness of security cooperation planning, programs and activities in achieving desired outcomes. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon and Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal 2019 funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Sept. 29, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0038); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0039); Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0040); Dexis Consulting Group, Washington, District of Columbia (HQ0034-19-D-0041); Logistics Management Institute (LMI), Tysons, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0042); and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, Gainesville, Virginia (HQ0034-19-D-0043), have been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum amount of $150,000,000. This requirement will provide assessment, monitoring, and evaluation (AM&E) to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The Functional Category 4 award provides program management including support of the planning, execution, and management of security cooperation programs and includes support beyond AM&E. The Department of Defense (DoD) will expect contractors to become knowledgeable about DoD’s guidance on designing and managing security cooperation programs, projects and processes. Security cooperation related support can further be detailed as subject matter expertise and program management, budgeting, and staff augmentation support. The contractor shall provide short-term and/or long-term, embedded program management, budgeting, and staff augmentation support to DoD organizations and components to support planning, execution, and security cooperation programs and activities. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon and Crystal City, Arlington, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic IDIQ contract. Appropriate fiscal 2019 funds will be obligated on all subsequent task orders. The expected completion date is Sept. 29, 2024. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,685,438 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract will provide support the following areas to enable effective execution of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research & Engineering, Strategic Intelligence Analysis Cell’s mission and objectives: (1) net technical assessment; (2) ongoing kill chain analysis, including kill chain development and associated operational evaluation; (3) technology roadmaps and comprehensive science and technology prioritization development; (4) general analytic support; and (5) administrative support. Work performance will take place primarily at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2019/2020 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,685,438 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is Sept. 30, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-15-D-0018).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises II LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $40,979,587 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build, demolition of a dormitory. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Eglin, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 9, 2021. Fiscal 2015 and 2018 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $40,979,587 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-19-C-0034).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a $35,286,992 firm-fixed-price contract for repair to buildings and construction of the central utility plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $35,286,992 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-19-C-0009).

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $11,208,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,208,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-19-C-0061).

Accelera Solutions Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $9,837,265 hybrid (labor hours, time and material) contract for civilian HR cloud information technology services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2020. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,837,265 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-C-0062).

Techtrend Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $9,759,486 firm-fixed-price contract for Microsoft Azure Cloud credits. Eighty-two bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 operation and maintenance, civil workds funds in the amount of $9,759,486 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-19-F-04A3).

John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $9,255,000 firm-fixed-price contract for access control point to house vehicular screening, both employee and visitor entrance pedestrian screening, authentication activities, related site rework and improvements to accommodate phased construction, new buildings, revised roadways, vehicular approach, reject lanes connecting to Boundary Channel access road, the existing access, exit lanes, and related signage. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2021. Fiscal 2019 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,255,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-19-C-0057).

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $7,762,780 modification (000321) to contract W912DQ-15-D-3000 for construction of a waste-water treatment plant at Welsbach gas mantle superfund site. Work will be performed in Gloucester City, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2019 superfund remediation CERLA and SARA funds in the amount of $3,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Excentium Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $7,714,529 firm-fixed-price contract for equipment, materials, personnel, services, software, licenses and supplies necessary to provide maintenance, repair, and support services for the VH Telehealth carts. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-19-D-0028).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a task order modification (P00022) on task order HTC71116FD011, on contract GS00F128CA in the amount of $12,425,594. The modification provides continued non-personal advisory and assistance service for consulting and planning of acquisition and life cycle phases of supply value chain systems in support of US Transportation Command and other associated supporting organizations. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Transportation Working Capital Funds have been obligated at the time of award. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $52,767,638 from $40,342,044. USTRANSCOM, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a modification (P00001) to task order HTC71119FD071 under contract NNG15SC59B, in the amount of $10,763,642. This modification provides updates, maintenance releases and patches for Oracle perpetual licenses, necessary to maintain mission critical database supported programs within the organizations that fall under US Transportation Command TCJ6 directorate and component commands: Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Air Mobility Command, and, subordinate command, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. Work will be performed on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds, operations were obligated at award. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a task order modification (P00010) on task order HTC71118FD107 on contract HC102818D007 in the amount of $10,273,516. This modification provides continued software sustainment and development services in support of the Defense Personal Property System, a web-based system for the management of personal property shipments for the Department of Defense. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The option period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,216,832 from $8,943,316. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

AMYX Inc., Reston Virginia, has been awarded a modification (P00036) on task order HTC1117FD001 on contract GS00Q14OADS103 obligating funds in the amount of $7,831,320. This modification provides continued non-personal advisory and assistance service support providing functional, engineering and resource management services for entire acquisition lifecycles, information technology systems supported and in support of the US Transportation Command and other associated supporting organizations. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $35,883,301 from $28,051,981. Work will be performed onsite at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital fund (TWCF); and TWCF capital, operations and maintenance funds were obligated at award. USTRANSCOM, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Alethix LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a modification (P00002) to task order HTC71119FD025 under contract GS35F443CA in the amount of $7,344,871. This modification provides net-centric services as an enabler for new, modernized and current Mobility Air Force (MAF) command and control applications and capabilities supporting the U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command global mission. The Mobility Enterprise Information Services Sustainment framework is a structure providing reusable common platform and information technology services, software products and components, and design patterns allowing for deployment into a common shared environment. As a sub-enterprise focused on the MAF beneath USTRANSCOM, this framework is an integral part of USTRANSCOM’s overall service-oriented architecture strategy. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia. The option period of performance is Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital fund (TWCF), operations; and TWCF, capital were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $7,754,358, from $409,487. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contract activity.

TekSynap Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a modification (P00001) to task order HTC71119FD057 under contract 47QTCA19D00CN in the amount of $7,088,819. This modification provides Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) Enterprise Information Technology Services and Support for SDDC activities worldwide. This is a consolidation of three currently contracted SDDC requirements: SEITS, SDDC Desktop Office Information Systems Support, and Cybersecurity. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and SDDC Outposts. The period of performance is Oct. 14, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds, operations; and operations, maintenance and administration funds were obligated at award. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

