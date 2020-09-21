Navy Running Short on Fighter Pilots

Technical and safety problems have left the US Navy short by about 90 fighter pilots, reports Defense News. Naval air training chief RADM Robert Westendorff told attendees at a virtual Tailhook symposium that fixing the issue is an uphill battle.

Retired Navy commander Guy “Bus” Snodgrass has published a book describing his experience as a fighter pilot, reports Business Insider. In “TOPGUN’s Top 10: Leadership Lessons from the Cockpit,” the commander draws on many lessons learned … including some learned the hard way.

Joint Force Command Norfolk was stood up on Thursday, reports Navy Times, becoming the only operational NATO command on the North American continent.

Naval Station Norfolk won the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, reports The Virginian-Pilot. The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain US military installations. The five recipients of this highly competitive presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of DoD missions.

The Virginia-class attack submarine USS Texas has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work and system upgrades, reports Navy Times.

The Navy is considering an extension of the service lives of the first few aircraft carriers in the Nimitz-class, reports USNI News. RADM James Downey said the Navy is evaluating the timeline for USS Nimitz, with an eye toward coming to a conclusion about the first-in-class ship within the next one to two years.

Air Force leaders say they will adopt telework and engrain it into post-COVID plans, reports Federal News Network, seeing it as a way to save money for the service and increase productivity in some areas.

Average one-way trips to work in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia are among the worst in the nation, according to a new ranking by Coverage.com. WTOP News reports the only state worse than Maryland was New York.

Vertex Aerospace LLC announced that it has opened a new operational site at Naval Air Station Pax River due to growth from several recent contract awards, reports news.thomasnet.com.

The Navy may face budgetary constraints and other shipbuilding challenges in 2021 and beyond, reports National Defense, but the service will do whatever it takes to keep its Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program on track. This is according to the recent “Navy Columbia (SSBN-826) Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Program: Background and Issues for Congress” report.

President Donald Trump gave his blessing to Oracle’s bid for the American operations of TikTok, reports Time, putting the video-sharing app on course to escape a US ban imposed as part of his pressure campaign against China.

Air Force installations along the US Gulf Coast are resuming operations after Hurricane Sally made landfall early Sept. 16 over Alabama, reports Air Force Magazine.

Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of the designated-named storms in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season list, was churning in the Atlantic early Sunday morning, reports UPI News. Tropical Storm Beta, named using the Greek alphabet after Wilfred took up the last name in the list, had been stationary in the Gulf Coast over the weekend, reports Orlando Sentinel.

Ninety-eight airmen have died by suicide so far this year, reports Air Force Times. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown was speaking at the Air Force Association’s virtual Air, Space, Cyber conference when he said the service is now almost exactly where it was at this point in the 2019 calendar year. In 2019, 137 uniformed airmen — active duty, Guard and Reserve — and Air Force civilian employees died by suicide.

Malcolm Nettingham, 101, of New Jersey died Sept. 14 just shy of his Oct. 1 birthday, reports Patch.com. He was one of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen — the first Black military aviators in the US Army Air Corps.

The US Marine Corps has a new message for potential recruits. Its new recruiting ad tells Generation Z to ditch the digital world and join the Marines, reports Military.com.

The new National Museum of the US Army at Fort Belvoir had its opening delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Mount Vernon Gazette. but museum officials say the big day might be coming soon.

The Baynet reports that Annapolis native Chris Hopkinson began a nine-day paddleboard trip from Harve de Grace to Virginia Beach on Friday. Mr. Hopkinson is raising money for the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

Contracts:

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $19,631,873 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0748) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0005. This order provides project management as well as recurring and non-recurring engineering support, materials and documentation to implement, manage and report on the B-Sump Additive Manufacturing, Temperature Distortion Sensitivity Test, second source bearing, second source external hose and fittings, Second Source Accessory Gear Box, and emergency oil system elimination cost reduction initiatives in support of the CH-53K T408 engine. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (15%); and Evendale, Ohio (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,997,273; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,634,600 will be obligated at time of award, $14,997,273 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $70,847,707 modification (P00023) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification provides requirements decomposition through system functional review for the F-35 Super Multi-Function Aircraft Data Link Band 5 receiver warning capability in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (35%); San Diego, California (20%); Fort Worth, Texas (20%); Baltimore, Maryland (15%); and Hunt Valley, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $821,960; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $821,960; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $356,080 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded an $8,204,786 modification (P00026) to contract W81XWH-17-F-0078 for administrative support services for the US Army Medical Materiel Activity. Work will be performed at Fort Detrick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,204,786 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Strategic Analysis Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,040,273 modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract HR0011-19-F-0101 for engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, social science, chemistry, physics, mathematics, materials and front office technical and administrative support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,805,466 from $9,765,193. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,237,061 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Logistics Management Institute, Tysons, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,714,127 firm-fixed-price-level-of-effort and time-and-materials contract. The contract provides a broad range of Department of Defense logistics and program support operations to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, the Office of Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense for Logistics and the Office of Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense for Materiel Readiness. This includes analytic support, meeting facilitation, statistical and data analyses and subject matter expertise in various logistics disciplines and government/commercial supply chain practices; strategic communications; operational contract support; private security contractors; vendor threat mitigation; and strategic integration. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,714,127 are being awarded. The expected completion date is June 25, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-F-0505).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $52,157,824 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00046) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-17-C-0001 to provide services for the US and United Kingdom Trident II D5 strategic weapon system programs, US Guided Missile Submarine (SSGN) attack weapon systems, nuclear weapon surety, and future concepts. Work will be performed at Rockville, Maryland (60.4%); Washington, DC (18%); St. Mary’s, Georgia (5%); Silverdale, Washington (3%); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.3%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (1.3%); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.3%); Bremerton, Washington (1.3%); Tucson, Arizona (0.7%); Mechanicsburg, PA (0.7%); Wexford, Pennsylvania (0.7%); Groton, Connecticut (0.3%); Miami, Florida (0.3%); Ocala, Florida (0.3%); Rockledge, Florida (0.3%); Clarksburg, Maryland (0.3%); Columbia, Maryland (0.3%); Frederick, Maryland (0.3%); Gaithersburg, Maryland (0.3%); Ijamsville, Maryland (0.3%); Middletown, Maryland (0.3%); North Potomac, Maryland (0.3%); Olney, Maryland (0.3%); Jenison, Michigan (0.3%); Winston Salem, North Carolina (0.3%); Hudson, New Hampshire (0.3%); Buffalo, New York (0.3%); Valatie, New York (0.3%); Plain City, Ohio (0.3%); Downingtown, Pennsylvania (0.3%); Franklin, Tennessee (0.3%); and Plano, Texas (0.3%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $40,214,390; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $11,943,434 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-17-C-0001). (Awarded Sept. 14, 2020).

Federal Prison Industries, Inc., Washington, DC, has been awarded a $39,270,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for Molle 4000 rucksack carriers. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, DC, North Carolina and South Carolina, with a Dec. 17, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-F065).

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $10,729,836 contract modification (P00027) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N61340-17-C-0014. This modification procures initial spare parts, aircraft common equipment and aerial refueling equipment in support of the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System suite of flight and maintenance trainer devices. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (95%); and Point Mugu, California (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,198,491; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,531,345 will be obligated at time of award, $1,198,491 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,555,702 firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4048) for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the cable laying, repair ship USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7). The $8,555,702 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: Category “A” work item costs, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs. Work will include the furnishing of general services, structural repairs, ships service diesel generator repair and maintenance, switchboard cleaning, ship’s whistle repair, repair vent and drain piping, port cable drum and shoe brakes replacement, shower stall replacement, repair fiber and Ethernet cable runs, galley crew and office laundry duct cleaning and rebalancing. The contract includes eight options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $9,456,252. Fiscal 2021 capital working funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,555,702 will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 13, 2021. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and five offers were received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-4084).

ITES Venture LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $21,698,218 firm-fixed-price contract to provide support services for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Eustis, Virginia; and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2020. Fiscal 2020 through 2024 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $21,698,218 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W911S7-20-F-0425).

Lynxnett LLC, Suffolk, Virginia, was awarded a $19,131,298 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials) contract for support of the operations and maintenance of the command and control and infrastructure operations for US Army Intelligence and Security Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. V Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $18,091,660 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-20-C-0016).

D. Wheatley Enterprises Inc., Belcamp, Maryland, was awarded an $11,500,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to procure modular-powered air-purifying respirator systems and spare components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-D-0006).

SPN Solutions Inc., Tyson Corner, Virginia, was awarded a $48,831,385 firm-fixed-price contract (HT0014-20-C-0012), for an information management and information technology (IM/IT) initiative that will provide both existing and ongoing comprehensive support to nine task areas: application and web development support services, data center operations support services, IT help desk end user device support services, information assurance support services, network operations support services, telecommunications support services, interagency support, clinical informatics support services and information business operations. The contractor will perform IM/IT related services to support the IT department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland. This contract was a competitive acquisition with 43 proposals received. The base period of performance is Sept. 30, 2020, through April 30, 2021, and two 12 month options. The base year will be funded by fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Contract Operations Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 11, 2020)

