Navy Recruiting Down; Army, Air Force OK

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

After several difficult years, the Army and Air Force say they are on track to meet their recruiting goals this year, reversing previous shortfalls using a swath of new programs and policy changes. But the Navy, while improving, expects once again to fall short, reports AP News.

The Navy acquired less than 70% of its recruiting goals for the first half of fiscal 2024 — lagging behind the other services who met at least 90% of their recruiting targets during the same period, says Military News.

The Navy’s fleet of T-45C Goshawks were placed on an operational pause Monday after an in-flight mishap over Mississippi on Friday, USNI News reports. The order follows an engine malfunction of a Goshawk from Training Air Wing One. No injuries were reported, and the extent of damage under investigation.

British naval vessels are set to receive new laser weapons within a few years’ time that will make shooting down a missile or a drone as affordable as a pint of ale in central London, report Defense News.

The cruise terminal lobby at the Port of Baltimore has been transformed into a command post to tackle the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. USNI News has a salvage operations plan animation.

FBI agents boarded the Dali on Monday, reports Military.com. The FBI criminal investigation focuses on the container ship Dali that brought down the Key Bridge including whether the crew left the port knowing the ship had serious system problems, according to The Washington Post.

Defense News reports the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s total cost is expected to top $2 trillion over its entire life span, an increase from the $1.7 trillion lifetime cost the Government Accountability Office previously reported in September 2023.

Nearly a year before the deadline for two competing teams to reach a critical design phase of a missile interceptor for homeland defense, the Missile Defense Agency selected the Lockheed Martin team to advance rather than carry both teams through technology development. Defense News reports Lockheed and its Aerojet Rocketdyne partner completed the preliminary design review at the end of September; the Northrop and RTX team at the end of January.

Iranian forces seized a container ship with links to Israel in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, before Iran’s drone strike against Israel, reports The New York Times. The commercial ship had been boarded by the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy via helicopter as it passed the Strait of Hormuz.

Military Times runs through the host of American military ships, jets, and munitions that played a vital role in repelling Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend — an unprecedented barrage that involved hundreds of missiles and attack drones. It was the first time guided-missile destroyers fired missiles developed to intercept ballistic missiles in combat, reports USNI News. USS Arleigh Burke (DDG-51) and USS Carney (DDG-64) fired four to seven Standard Missile 3s to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles.

As Western countries pleaded for restraint, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, that Israel will make its own decisions about how to defend itself, reports Reuters.

The suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed US troops and Afghans in August 2021 was not preventable, and the “bald man in black” spotted by US service members the morning of the attack was not the bomber, according to a new review by US Central Command, reports Military Times. The findings refute assertions a chance to take out the would-be bomber did not get approval. The findings confirmed the bomber was Abdul Rahman al-Logari, an Islamic State militant released from an Afghan prison by the Taliban.

Three survivors of Abu Ghraib are in US court this week claiming the military contractor CACI was responsible for their mistreatment, reports Military Times. The trial in US District Court in Alexandria, is the first time Abu Ghraib survivors have been able to bring their claims of torture to a US jury.

Retired Army general Antonio Taguba, who investigated the abuse at Abu Ghraib prison, testified Tuesday that civilian contractor Steven Stefanowicz instructed prison guards to “soften up” detainees for interrogations and even tried to intimidate Taguba during the investigation, reports Military.com.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration has no plan to give the United States access to more Philippine military bases and stressed that the American military’s presence was sparked by China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea, reports AP News. Marcos, who took office in 2022, allowed American forces and weapons access to four additional Philippine military bases, bringing to nine the number of sites where US troops can rotate indefinitely under a 2014 agreement.

DefSec Lloyd Austin spoke with China’s national defense minister ADM Dong Jun Tuesday morning, the latest step toward reducing unsafe and aggressive incidents in the Indo-Pacific, says Military.com. It was the first time Austin has talked to Dong and the first time he has spoken at length with any Chinese counterpart since November 2022.

The US 7th Fleet said a Navy P-8A Poseidon flew through the Taiwan Strait the day after Austin and Dong held their first talks, reports AP News.

China has surged sales to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics, and other technology that Moscow in turn is using to produce missiles, tanks, aircraft, and other weaponry for use in its war against Ukraine, reports AP News.

Recent strikes into Russia show new capabilities by Ukrainian drones — especially the innovative use of the A-22 small civilian plane, which could potentially represent a deep-strike option. The Ukrainian-designed, ultra-light aircraft made by Aeroprakt can be filled with explosives in place of the two-man air crew and made into a high-potential strike weapon at only $90,000 per plane, about the same as a single US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile. Breaking Defense reports about 900 A-22s have been sold worldwide.

The BBC has confirmed Russia’s military death toll in Ukraine has now passed the 50,000 mark. BBC Russian, independent media group Mediazona, and volunteers have been counting deaths since February 2022 and found in the second 12 months on the front line the body count was nearly 25% higher than in the first year.

NextGov reports 30,000 people died while waiting for Social Security disability determinations during fiscal 2023, Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley told Nextgov/FCW in a recent interview. It’s a grim statistic for an agency undergoing what O’Malley describes as a “customer service crisis” induced by a lack of adequate funding and associated staffing woes.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), inquiring further into women’s gynecological care, introduced a bill requiring Veterans Affairs to submit detailed data on abortions performed at its facilities, reports Stars and Stripes. Marine veteran Chance Brannon, 24, is headed to prison for firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in California and plotting other acts of domestic terrorism while on active duty, reports Stars and Stripes. Brannon was sentenced to nine years in prison this week. According to court documents he was motivated by neo-Nazi ideology to throw a Molotov cocktail at the clinic in 2022.

Contracts:

Eagle Systems Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $19,500,905 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development support for digital integrated electronic warfare simulations. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $19,500,905. A $2,664,209 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. This task order includes options and has a cumulative value of $5,390,960. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, DC and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The NRL, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N0017324D2005, N0017324F2014).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $56,449,263 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support of unique non-production F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G flight test assets to include engineering, instrumentation, and maintenance of F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G aircraft, along with required laboratories, machine and metal shops, tooling, tool cribs, aircraft parts, aircraft ancillary equipment, and support equipment. The unique artisan support will be provided for current F/A-18 ground and flight test programs such as the Next Generation Jammer, Weapon Programs, Growler Block Two, and other emergent requirement programs including, but not limited to, Electromagnetic Air Launch System upgrades, Super Blues support, and Sniper Pod, and for future emergent programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii)(B). Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0007).

Fesco Energy LLC, Frederick, Maryland, was awarded a $14,746,746 firm-fixed-price contract for a microgrid with battery backup storage. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment funds in the amount of $14,746,746 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W50S9G-24-C-0001).

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, is awarded $15,911,056 for a not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract action (N00383-24-F-ZK00), under previously awarded contract N00383-22-G-ZK01, for the repair of three items that are part of the H-1 Optimized Top Owl system. All work will be performed in Valbonne, France, and work is expected to be completed by October 2024. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $11,933,292 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 US Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Aircraft Readiness Alliance JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded an $176,313,168 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide depot-level maintenance support services for aircraft, aircraft engines and associated components and material including rework of existing aviation end items, systems, and components and the manufacture of items and component parts for the Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (76%); and Oceana, Virginia (24%), and is expected to be completed in April 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. Commander, Fleet Readiness Center, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852024D0001).

Marine Hydraulics International LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $11,814,912 firm-fixed-price, procuring contracting officer modification to the previously awarded undefinitized contract action (N0002424C4406) for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). This fiscal 2024 selected restricted availability procurement includes all labor, materials, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for, and accomplish, the Chief of Naval Operations availabilities for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $147,248,303. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,831,607 will be obligated at the time of award. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded hybrid, firm-fixed price, cost-reimbursement task order totaling $ 9,109,624. This contract will provide a platform enabling a streamline management and coordination of security cooperation endeavors. Serving as a centralized hub, this platform will facilitate the planning, execution, and monitoring of diverse initiatives such as foreign military sales, international agreements, and collaborative partnerships. It will enable stakeholders to collaborate effectively, share information, and monitor progress – thereby enhancing the transparency and efficiency of security cooperation efforts while fostering interoperability with partner nations. Work will be performed throughout the National Capital Region and is expected to be completed in April 2029. Air Force District of Washington, DC, Washington DC, is the contracting activity (FA701424F0139). (Awarded April 15, 2024)

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $9,688,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the research, development, and application-oriented activities in the generation, propagation, detection, and use of radiation in the wavelength region between near-ultraviolet and far-infrared wavelengths to meet naval visible, electro-optic/infrared (VIS/EO/IR) advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and technology challenges. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,751,099. Work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,521,102 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.GOV. The NRL, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N0017324C2008).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $58,273,692 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for strategic planning, business analysis, and program management. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 15, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received against a Fair Opportunity Proposal Request. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations; fiscal 2023 Air Force procurement appropriations; fiscal 2024 Air Force procurement appropriations; and fiscal 2024 Defense Procurement Act Title III appropriations in the amount of $3,223,836 are being obligated at the time of award . This is a multi-year contract with one base year, four option years, and an option to extend services up to six months. Funds. The contracting activity is Air Force Research Laboratory, Enterprise Acquisition Branch, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio (FA2396-24-F-B089).

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California (M67854-24-D-1027); Anduril Federal, Washington, DC (M67854-24-D-1026); and Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc., Stillwater, Oklahoma (M67854-24-D-1028), were each awarded a hybrid, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, delivery, test, and maintenance support of the Organic Precision Fires – Light system, up to a combined value of $249,000,000. AeroVironment Inc. was awarded $8,931,148; Anduril Federal Inc. was awarded $6,458,187; and Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc. was awarded $12,084,866. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California (86%); and Corinne, Utah (16%), for M67854-24-D-1026; Washington, DC (10%); Costa Mesa, California (40%); Santa Ana, California (10%); and Mountain View, California (40%), for (M67854-24-D-1027); Stillwater, Oklahoma for (M67854-24-D-1028). The work is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $27,474,201 will be obligated on the first delivery orders immediately following contract awards. The requirement was competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the System for Award Management website, with eight offers received in response to solicitation number M67854-23-R-1037. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 9, 2024)

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,007,700 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development, to include advanced compact pulsed-power, pulse-forming networks, pulse-forming lines, linear transformer drivers, hybrid pulsed-power topologies, nonlinear transmission lines, solid-state switches, gas switches, capacitors, transformers, insulating dielectrics, varactors, resistors, magnetic and dielectric conducting and structural materials. Research will include design, development, engineering, fabrication, assembly, analysis, and testing of pulsed and prime power topologies and components. Location of performance is primarily at the contractors’ facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with additional performance at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and is expected to complete by April 2028. This contract will be funded by fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation funds, and $609,232 will be obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Research Laboratory/RDKP at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico (FA9451-24-C-X011).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an option modification of $8,850,096 (P00025) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract FA2517-20-C-0003. This modification will provide operations and maintenance support for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance system. Work will be performed at various continental US and outside of the continental US locations. Pending all future option periods are exercised, work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2027. This option modification is funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds. This option modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $39,829,661. The contracting activity is the Space Force, Space Operations Command, Space Acquisition, and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $60,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research and development. This contract provides for exploring new and emerging concepts related to development, integration, assessment, evaluation, and demonstration of cyber security, open system architecture, novel avionics and sensor technologies, and multi-domain technologies focusing on the electric warfare piece of the avionics. Work will be performed in New York, Virginia, Ohio, and Texas, and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2377-24-D-B001, FA2377-24-F-B001). (Awarded April 16, 2024)