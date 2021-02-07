Museum Seeks Historic Photos, Documents

Have you ever wanted to contribute to an exhibit at a museum? St. Clement’s Island Museum is seeking historic documents, photos, and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.

A Community Day will be held at the museum from 10 am to 4 pm Friday, February 12, 2021.

This event encourages the public to share items and information that will help the St. Mary’s County Museum Division expand the interpretation, exhibits, and story of its historic sites.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.