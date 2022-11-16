November 16, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

LP Health Hub Temporarily Closes Drive-Thru

Posted by on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

Health Hub

The drive-thru operations at the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Health Hub will temporarily close November 16-18, 2022, due to maintenance. The Health Hub is at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Community members needing COVID-19 rapid testing can be seen at the health department’s main office in Leonardtown from 8am to noon by appointment only. Those with COVID-19 vaccine appointments may still be seen inside the Health Hub facility on Wednesday and Thursday, November 16-17.

Normal drive-thru operations at the Health Hub will resume on Monday, November 21.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and testing, click here.

