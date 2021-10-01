Library Co-Hosts One MD One Book Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 1, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Courtesy of Maryland Humanities

The One Maryland One Book for 2021 is “The Book of Delights,” a collection of short essays by poet Ross Gay that examines the many small delights in our lives that give us the resilience to weather some of life’s greatest storms.

Maryland Humanities coordinates One Maryland One Book with organizations across the state.

Virtual programming takes place October 3-6. All tour events are free. Registration is now live here.

The St. Mary’s County Library will co-host an event at 11 a.m. October 4.

In keeping with this year’s theme “Hope,” the St. Mary’s Library community submitted more than four dozens photos of things they find delightful in their day-to-day life that gives them joy and hope! Check out the full Photo Gallery of Delights here.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org