Lexington Park Lions Sponsor 30-Bed Build

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is proud to announce that on Saturday, September 26, the Lexington Park Lions Club will sponsor a 30-bed build at their shop at 21797 North Coral Drive in Lexington Park (between the Mixing Bowl and Toby’s Barbershop). This event is being held in conjunction with Bunks Across America — a national event in which almost 100 chapters across the United States and Canada will build beds on one day to help ensure that “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”

The St. Mary’s County chapter opened January 21, 2020, closed for two months during the height of the pandemic, and reopened on May 16. They are volunteers who build beds for kids ages 3 to 17 who do not have a bed of their own in St. Mary’s County and southern Calvert County.

All beds are delivered with a new mattress and new twin bedding – including a new pillow, new pillowcase, new twin sheets (flat and fitted), and a new blanket or comforter.

To date, the St. Mary’s County chapter has built and delivered 136 beds to 70 families. This equates to $23,800 reinvested in the community.

When you learn that a child needs a bed, refer them here where they can apply for a bed online.

If you have a heart for their mission, donate. The organization needs money for lumber and mattresses. Checks or gift cards (preferably for lumber) can be mailed to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, PO Box 1112, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Donations of new twin-size bedding can be dropped off at the chaplain’s office at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Hospice House of St. Mary’s, and Toby’s Barbershop.

If you have a heart for their mission and time, they could use ppeople to sand, drill, assemble, stain, and deliver beds. Visit the website and Facebook page to register. Contact them at 844-432-BEDS (2337), ext. 5949.

SHP is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded in Kimberly, Idaho, in 2012, serving children in need.

