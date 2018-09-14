LexiCon Comes to Lex Park Library

Celebrate your fandom by participating in LexiCon, the St. Mary’s County Library Comic Con. There will be a variety of events for people of all ages to enjoy ranging from trivia to creative workshops.

LexiCon will be held from noon to 4 pm Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at the Lexington Park Library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

Meet local graphic artists and see their work. Come dressed as your favorite movie, anime, or comic book character and participate in the library’s cosplay contest to earn prizes from the secret “library vault.” Enjoy all of this and much more.

Schedule of Events

Noon – 2 pm: Cosplay Contest Registration

Come dressed as your favorite movie, TV show, anime, or comic book character and participate in our cosplay contest. Age categories include ages 10 and younger, ages 11-17 and 18 and older. Please review the rules for the cosplay contest before deciding to compete. For those that want to get ahead of the game, register online.

Noon – 12:30 pm:

Jason Fry is the author of “The Last Jedi” novelization, as well as many other Star Wars books. He’ll be chatting with us about what it’s like to be a writer. Check out the many books he has in our library collection.

12:15 – 1:15 pm: Chain Mail Workshop

Discover the process of making chain mail works of art. Learn how to craft a chain mail keychain that you can take home and show off to your friends. Supplies are limited, so free tickets will be available first-come, first-served the day of LexiCon.

12:30 – 1:30 pm: Trivia Death Match

Think you know a lot about geek culture? Well, it’s time to prove it. Test your comic and geeky film knowledge by participating in the Trivia Death Match for a chance to win a ticket to the Library Prize Vault. This pub style trivia game can be played solo or with a group. Disclaimer- no actual death will be involved.

1:30 – 2:30 pm: Super Hero Training Academy

Fun for the kiddos and the young at heart. Participate in a series of obstacles designed to test your superhero abilities. Do you think you have what it takes?

1:30 – 2:30 pm: Cosplay 101

Interested about learning about how to get into cosplaying without breaking your budget? Join Jazmine Cosplays, 9 Lives, and Supporting Cast to learn about what cosplay is and how to start making cool costumes of your favorite characters.

3 – 4 pm: Cosplay Contest

All day: Artist corner, raffles, and contests for prizes from the secret Library Prize Vault, Kid’s Fun – crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt.

This program is supported by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and St. Mary’s County Library.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700