Legislative Proposals Sought From Residents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation at 6 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the county commissioners, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Legislative proposals are due to the commissioners by August 26. The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online here.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is not allowed to be physically present, but may view the meeting on Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel. Citizens may also listen by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443, In lieu of appearance, citizens may call in to speak at the meeting or submit written comments or video clips as follows:

Email csmc@stmarysmd.com.

Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the meeting.

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by 5 pm October 1, 2020.

Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County delegation per their schedule. Proposals can be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

41770 Baldridge St.

P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

and

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A, St. Mary’s County

House Office Building

6 Bladen St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

matt.morgan@house.state.md.us