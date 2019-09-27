Legislative Delegation, Commissioners to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 27, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are planning to hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The planned meeting is set to take place in the commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, which is located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The legislative delegation is scheduling the meeting so they can consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens, for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

Citizens of St. Mary’s County, as well as the people who work in the county, are encouraged to attend this public meeting. Copies of the legislative proposals are available for the public to view in the county attorney’s office and online.

The 2020 Maryland General Assembly session is set to begin on Jan. 8, 2020. The legislative delegation includes elected officials that represent the interests of St. Mary’s County in Annapolis each year.

Citizens who have a reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities can make their request by contacting the St. Mary’s County communications director at 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700