Labor Day Schedule for County Services

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 31, 2019 · Leave a Comment

In observance of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, St. Mary’s County government announces the following closures:

All administrative offices will be closed.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six convenience centers will be closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern senior activities centers will be closed Labor Day.

All St. Mary’s County libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clements Island Museum will both be open Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, from 10 am to 5 pm.

All offices and services will operate under normal hours Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

For additional information, go to the county's website.

