For more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln announced that all slaves were free, slaves in Texas were not made aware of this fact. On June 19, 1865, Major Gen. Gordon Granger and 1,800 Union Army troops went to Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War was over and all slaves were free. That day has been celebrated ever since, known as Juneteenth.

On June 18, 2016, St. Mary’s County’s 13th annual African American Heritage Celebration will take place from noon to 8 pm at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, Md., celebrating Juneteenth and everything that freedom means to Americans. The event is free and open to all.

Sponsorships are being sought for the event, and vendor applications are being accepted.

Juneteenth is inclusive of all races, ethnicities, and nationalities, offering the comfort of friendship to all.

The proclamation issued by Gen. Granger – General Orders, Number3 – announced:

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”

On that day in 1865, thousands of people in Galveston celebrated their freedom with dancing, singing, and feasting. More southern cities began to organize similar celebrations in the years that followed. More than a century passed when on Jan. 1, 1980, Juneteenth was designated an official state holiday in Texas.

Now, the day is celebrated not only in Texas, but in cities across the country. Today Juneteenth has taken on a more national perspective, celebrating African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

For information about being a sponsor or vendor, visit the local Juneteenth website.

