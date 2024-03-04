Jessica Schleider: CoCreating Emotional Health

Walden Wise is pleased to introduce Jessica Schleider, Ph.D., a leading researcher and advocate for children’s emotional health.

In the video below she shares her insights on how science is on the cusp of revolutionizing our understanding of children’s emotional well-being. And from there empowering adults like you to become powerful agents of positive change.

Whether you’re a parent, teacher, caregiver, or anyone who cares for children, you have the power to make a positive impact on their emotional development.

Dr. Schleider’s inspiring words awakened a powerful truth within us: we each possess the ability to nurture the emotional well-being of children in our lives. But like any ember, this commitment requires tending.

Today, let’s reignite our dedication to our personal practice of CoCreating emotional health. Let’s choose to honor multifaceted identities, nurture authentic relationship and scaffold emotional growth. We will do this by choosing presence, listening with deep intention and using empathy in all we do.

Whether you are committing to a CoCreating practice for the first time or recommitting with the start of this year, begin by considering:

What did you find most inspiring from Dr. Schleider’s video?

What are one or two things you can start doing today to commit to nurturing children’s emotional health?

How can you involve other adults in your life, such as family members or colleagues, in creating a supportive environment for children?

Unleash your CoCreator potential with our free download Kickstart Your CoCreating Practice.

This great resource is filled with simple, bite-sized activities to get started today.

Remember, CoCreating is a journey, not a destination. Start by incorporating these ideas into your daily life and gradually build your practice. By being present, mindful, and open to learning, you can make a powerful impact on the emotional well-being of the children you care about.

Children live in worlds created by adults. Yet, the very information that could often help us improve the experience of childhood is far removed from our daily lives. The solutions that exist remain out of our reach.

Walden Wise is a new community dedicated to bringing caring adults closer to each other and what works on behalf of children. We refer to our community members as CoCreators – caring adults who want to improve the lives of children by attending to their emotional health.

Please join us as we share valuable resources, connections and experiences to help you nurture the emotional health of the kids in your life.

At Walden Wise we call ourselves CoCreators. What kind of CoCreator are you?