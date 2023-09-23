Interpretive Center Open House & Lecture Planned

A special two-part event highlighting the contributions of St. Mary’s County’s US Colored Troops and Medal of Honor recipients will be held 10am to 4pm September 26.

The US Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park will be open to the public with free admission, offering exhibits on USCT Medal of Honor recipients and those who fought in the Battle of New Market Heights. That evening, a free lecture will be held at 6:30pm at the Lexington Park Library.

The public is encouraged to head to the USCT Interpretive Center to learn about two St. Mary’s County Medal of Honor recipients who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment of the US Colored Troops and fought for the Union during the Civil War. These two men were awarded the highest honor for their valor and bravery during this battle in 1864.

On the trail between the Lexington Manor Passive Park and John G. Lancaster Park, visitors can read about the Civil War era in St. Mary’s County and African American troops on the interpretive panels that lead to the USCT Memorial Statue. There is also an exhibit on the segregated school system in St. Mary’s, including information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, which is open by appointment and on the first Saturday of the month, April through October.

Following the open house, the public is invited to attend a free lecture at the Lexington Park Library at 6:30pm, featuring James S. Price, author of “The Battle of New Market Heights: Freedom Will be Theirs by the Sword,” a book that recounts the story of the US Colored Troops and the bravery and valor they displayed at the Battle of New Market Heights during the American Civil War.

Mr. Price is a Civil War historian and educator who specializes in the history of African American Union soldiers. He is a member of the board of the New Market Heights Memorial and Education Association, which is dedicated to raising public awareness of the important role the US Colored Troops played in this victory.

In lieu of a speaker’s fee, Mr. Price has asked that donations be made to the New Market Heights Memorial and Education Association; donations will be collected at both events.

The US Colored Troops Interpretive Center is at 21675 S. Coral Drive, within Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park, MD.

For more information, 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/USCTCenter.

Special thanks to the following organizational partners which made these events possible, including the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), St. Mary’s County Library, and the African and African Diaspora Studies Program at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.